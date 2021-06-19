Mitch Duncan injured his knee in the win over the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is bracing to be without Mitch Duncan for the remainder of the home and away season after he sustained a knee injury in Friday night's win over the Western Bulldogs.

The gun midfielder landed awkwardly on his right knee in a marking contest in the first term and failed a short fitness test on the boundary line before being subbed out of the game.

CATS IN A CLASSIC Full match coverage and stats

Cats officials will wait to assess the full extent of Duncan's injury over the weekend, however teammate Tom Hawkins indicated he would be facing at least two months on the sidelines.

Huge Cats blow with star subbed after knee worry Geelong has suffered a huge injury concern with Mitch Duncan being subbed out of the game following this awkward landing

"I saw Mitch this morning, he seemed to think his scan came back and it was a high-grade PCL so Mitch's going to miss some footy unfortunately," Hawkins told Triple M WA.

"He's had a wretched run the last 18 months so that's 8-10 weeks I think but every individual is different. He's really important for us, Mitch, so hopefully he gets back soon."

Duncan injured his left knee during Geelong's qualifying final loss to Collingwood in 2019 which ruled him out for the rest of the finals series.

He played 20 of 21 matches last season but missed the first two games this season with a calf setback and another with concussion.

In better news, Hawkins was confident he'll be fit to tackle Brisbane at the Gabba on Thursday night after injuring his neck in the final term against the Dogs.

"I should be right, I think it's one of those things that should settle down in the next 24-48 hours," he said.

The Cats will be free to travel to Brisbane to face the Lions having been told to avoid the Melbourne area due to COVID-19 after arriving back from Adelaide following the round 13 win over Port Adelaide.