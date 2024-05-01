Harley Reid celebrates a goal for West Coast against Fremantle in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS Harley Reid and then daylight right now in the Rising Star award. But with two thirds of the season still to play, don't discount one of the tallest players in the League. 

After an injury-interrupted start to life at the Western Bulldogs, Sam Darcy is compiling a case to be carefully considered when the voting panel convenes in September. 

Despite producing one of the better pre-season campaigns at the Whitten Oval across the summer, the 208cm utility was overlooked in round one in favour of Rory Lobb. That lasted one week.

00:51

Young gun Darcy doing it all for Dogs in towering term

Sam Darcy catches fire at the right time for the Bulldogs with two crucial marks and goals

Since returning against Gold Coast in Ballarat in round two, Darcy has flaunted a deep array of tricks and rare mobility for his size that have him well positioned to be a star in this competition for a long time to come. 

The 20-year-old slotted three goals against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, after kicking three against Geelong at Adelaide Oval during Gather Round when he earned a Rising Star nomination

Darcy has now kicked 11.6 from six games and is averaging 12.3 disposals, 5.2 marks, 3.7 tackles, two contested marks – only seven players are averaging more – and 8.2 hitouts, splitting his time as a target inside 50 alongside Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Aaron Naughton and as Tim English's back-up in the ruck.

The 2021 pick No.2 was restricted to only seven appearances across his first two seasons in the AFL due to a range of injuries. He arrived at the kennel with a stress fracture in his foot. Then there was the hole in his lung, the broken jaw and the badly corked quad that ended up costing him two months last year.

Burst blood vessels, hole in the lung: Dog's challenging start to career

But right now, the son of Western Bulldogs great and current football director Luke, is rated as the second most improved player in the AFL, according to Champion Data’s AFL Player Ratings. 

Only Brownlow Medal favourite Isaac Heeney has produced a bigger spike in his output from 2023. The box office Sydney star has been the clear standout performer of 2024 to date, becoming just the second player to reach 50 coaches' votes this week – 54 total – after seven rounds, behind Nat Fyfe in 2015, 17 votes clear of the next best this year in Zach Merrett.

PLAYER CLUB POSITION 2024 2023 IMPROVEMENT

Isaac Heeney

Sydney

Mid

23.3

11.9

+11.4

Sam Darcy

Western Bulldogs

Key Fwd

10.1

-0.3

+10.4

Blake Drury

North Melbourne

Fwd

8.9

-0.2

+9.1

Charlie Comben

North Melbourne

Key Def

10.9

2.2

+8.7

Brandan Parfitt

Geelong

Mid

13.3

5.4

+7.9

Massimo D'Ambrosio

Hawthorn

Wing

11.0

3.7

+7.3

Elijah Hollands

Carlton

Fwd

12.5

5.3

+7.2

Patrick Cripps

Carlton

Mid

20.3

13.1

+7.1

Marc Pittonet

Carlton

Ruck

15.7

8.6

+7.1

Max Gawn

Melbourne

Ruck

20.5

13.9

+6.6

Matt Rowell

Gold Coast

Mid

21.5

15.0

+6.5

Mitch Georgiades

Port Adelaide

Key Fwd

6.9

0.5

+6.4

Maurice Rioli

Richmond

Fwd

9.0

2.7

+6.2

Sam Walsh

Carlton

Mid

18.7

12.6

+6.1

Aaron Cadman

Greater Western Sydney

Key Fwd

8.6

2.6

+6.0

Unlike last year when eventual winner Harry Sheezel burst out of the blocks and maintained that pace for most of the year, Brisbane's father-son recruit Will Ashcroft nipped at his heels until he tore his ACL, and Mitch Owens and Jye Amiss were in the mix once their impact inside 50 where properly assessed, Reid is the clear standout after seven rounds. And will take some beating.

02:18

Harley's epic highlights package from his Derby debut

Harley Reid takes the footy world by storm with a powerful three-goal performance to go alongside a host of eye-catching marks

The Tongala product has had a level of impact not many, if any, first-year players have ever had, especially when you factor in West Coast's struggles since 2021 and the never-before-seen level of coverage his every move has garnered in Western Australia. 

Reid's numbers don't catapult off the page; he is maximum impact, rather than an accumulator. Second-year Kangaroo George Wardlaw is cut from a similar cloth and one of the leading contenders, along with his teammate Colby McKercher, who was narrowly overlooked for the round seven nomination on the weekend in favour of Jake Rogers, despite collecting 32 touches.

Darcy Wilson has made a seamless transition to League football at St Kilda, as has Caleb Windsor at Melbourne. Both have played all seven games since making debuts at the start of the season.

Geelong's Ollie Dempsey and Sydney's Matt Roberts are both playing roles in top-four sides right now, keeping more experienced players on the outer at both clubs and improving by the week.

Oliver Dempsey in action during the match between Brisbane and Geelong at The Gabba in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Regardless of whether Darcy pushes Reid all the way in the Ron Evans Medal or not, he is clearly a crucial piece of the Western Bulldogs' future. 

And after such a frustrating start to life in the AFL, the mobile big man is making a big impact in 2024.

Should a third-year player be eligible for the Rising Star? That is a debate for another day. But the rules are the rules. Under the age of 21 on January 1 and 10 games or less to your name is the criteria. 

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Geelong in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sanders was expected to be the standout contender at the Dogs, but has been inconsistent. Harvey Gallagher has played all seven games and earned a nomination.

But it's Darcy that could be Reid's biggest challenger.

PLAYER NOMINATED CLUB 2024 PLAYER RATING POINTS

Harley Reid

Round five

WCE

14.0

George Wardlaw

Round two

NM

12.6

Jake Rogers

Round seven

GCS

10.4

Sam Darcy

Round four

WB

10.1

Matt Roberts

Opening Round

SYD

9.4

Oliver Dempsey

Round one

GEE

8.8

Caleb Windsor

Not yet nominated

MEL

8.4

Darcy Wilson

Round six

STK

6.5

Ryley Sanders

Not yet nominated

WB

6.5

Colby McKercher

Not yet nominated

NM

5.9

Harvey Gallagher

Round three

WB

5.5