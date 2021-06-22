THE BYE rounds are done and dusted and hopefully you have come out of them with a better team than what you started. The plan at the trade table stays the same, remove the rookies, or significant under performers from your team, in place of some value like Scott Pendlebury or top-line premium like Jarryd Lyons for those who saved up a ‘Warne Chest’.

Speaking of which, Lyons and teammate Lachie Neale look great targets following analysis of the fixture for the run home, although it might well be worth waiting a week on Neale given Mark O’Connor’s success against him earlier this year. Once the Cats are out of the way, the Lions run of match-ups are mouth-watering in term of points given up to opponents. As far as defenders go, expect a spike in scores from the Tigers and Blues as they take full advantage of some favourable encounters to round out the season.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jake Stringer (FWD, $481,000) +$42,000

Ollie Wines (MID, $824,000) +$41,000

Nick Haynes (DEF, $512,000) +$41,000

Isaac Cumming (DEF, $629,000) +$36,000

James Madden (FWD/DEF, $265,000) +$36,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) -$86,000

Luke McDonald (DEF, $585,000) -$50,000

Jack Newnes (FWD/MID, $447,000) -$47,000

Ed Curnow (MID, $642,000) -$45,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $261,000) - 29

Luke Foley (DEF, $230,000) - 24

Luke Edwards (MID, $241,000) -23

Ned Reeves (RUC, $245,000) -21

Max Lynch (RUC/FWD, $229,000) - 10

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 202

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 190

Dylan Shiel (MID, $772,000) 155

Stephen Coniglio (MID, $670,000) 155

Adam Treloar (MID, $692,000) 151

BUY

Scott Pendlebury

COLLINGWOOD

FWD/MID, $592,000

The Pies skipper is as cheap as he will ever be and the fact he is available as a DPP this year is the icing on the cake. Following a rare form slump through the middle of the year while playing a variety of roles he has bounced back in his last two with 104 and 98.

Nick Haynes

GWS GIANTS

DEF, $512,000

After featuring last week as a trade target, the intercept specialist backed up his impressive form from a fortnight ago with 95 against the Blues. That leaves him with a breakeven of just 29 leading into an attractive match-up against the Hawks who traditionally give up points to defenders.

Lachie Neale

BRISBANE

MID, $728

The Brownlow medallist has bottomed out in price after dropping 1K this week on the back of 111. He looked to be back to his best with two games under his belt following injury, collecting 30 possessions and laying 10 tackles against the Roos. Tag Flag: Struggled to break the O’Connor tag last time which may mean you can wait a week.

Also consider: Brad Crouch, Jarryd Lyons, Luke Foley.

HOLD

Darcy Parish

ESSENDON

MID, $886,000

After a massive flop against the easiest match-up for midfielders in recent weeks, it is a viable trade to downgrade Parish for a bottomed-out premium like Neale. Given his ability to regularly hit a ceiling of late however, trading around him looks the go.

Sam Walsh

CARLTON

MID, $761,000

The young Blue has had a great season, basically carrying the team on his shoulders despite his age. The Giants were onto this and sent the dreaded de Boer tag to him which resulted in a season low 55. To his credit, he never gave up which gives hope he bounces straight back with a big one.

Patrick Dangerfield

GEELONG

MID/FWD

It has been a slow return to form for the superstar Cat, but the signs are there following a return from a serious ankle injury. He will be an absolute bargain for non owners in the coming weeks but hold tight and trade around him.

Also consider: Bailey Dale, Nick Hind, Nic Newman.

SELL

Tom Phillips

HAWTHORN

FWD/MID, $524,000

Finally the byes are over, which means the Hawks recruit’s time is also over for coaches that held him to cover a position in round 14. He has been a real disappointment, averaging just 71 for the year with a season high of just 87. A far cry from his best at the Pies.

Tom Powell

NORTH MELBOURNE

MID/FWD, $450,000

For many bye conscious coaches, the Roo rookie held his spot all the way up until this point in the season, playing 13 games at an impressive average of 69. The time has come however for the young gun to go after scoring 60 and dropping 6K. He still has an ownership of 23 per cent and will generate some handy cash.

Mitch Duncan

GEELONG

MID, $714,000

Unfortunately, after yet another stellar Fantasy season, the Cat ball-magnet will need to be traded after succumbing to an injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season. It’s been a rough few weeks for his owners who this time, don’t have the choice to hold.

Also consider: Tom Green, Brandon Ellis, Bailey Smith.

