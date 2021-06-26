GOLD Coast coach Stuart Dew was left ruing his side's poor decision-making after its nine-point loss against last-placed North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns clawed back momentum in the second quarter after a slow start, but ran out of steam in the windy conditions.

"Kicking long down the corridor into the breeze - that's indefensible from our point of view in terms of how to play the conditions," Dew said post-game.

"Our effort was there, (but) execution... the gap was way too big."

The Suns have now lost three games in a row, barely raising a fight against Port Adelaide last round.

"We had our opportunities. We didn't absorb. We passed pressure to teammates, which was a theme last week," Dew said.

"North were up for the fight."

North Melbourne coach David Noble said his team had learnt a few tough lessons following a draw against Greater Western Sydney two weeks ago.

"They absorbed a lot of pressure. We held our nerve really well (in) that last three or four minutes, which we probably didn't do as well (against the Giants)," he said.

"It was terrific resilience from the group overall. I've got a lot of faith in our guys. They're growing before our eyes."

Noble said he wasn't surprised by the result given the uptick in his charges' form in recent weeks.

"We probably felt internally that our form line's been pretty good in the last couple of weeks," he said.

"I have great confidence in the way that our guys are learning and what they need to do in order to become a really good footy team."