PORT Adelaide has survived an incredible final-term surge from Sydney to record a thrilling 10-point victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The Power were 15 points up at three-quarter time, but the Swans came to life in the fourth quarter thanks to a vintage performance from Lance Franklin.

POWER v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Buddy was back to his lively best, kicking the first three goals of the term to give Sydney the lead, but Port Adelaide was able to steady through a goal to injury sub Sam Mayes.

Ruckman Scott Lycett then coolly slotted a goal off one step in the 26th minute to seal a pulsating 12.9 (81) to 10.11 (71) victory.

Last two mins: Lycett ices the game for Port in nailbiter Relive the thrilling final moments between the Power and Swans

Travis Boak (30 touches and a goal) and Ollie Wines (29 touches and eight clearances) starred for the Power, while Franklin (four goals) and Luke Parker (34 touches and a goal) were influential for the Swans.

The first term was a free-flowing shootout, with both sides combining to kick nine goals for the quarter.

Sydney’s pressure and quick ball movement caused headaches for Port Adelaide’s defence early, with an efficient Swans outfit kicking 4.1 from their first five inside 50s.

Buddy winds back the clock with vintage display Lance Franklin surpassed Jack Titus for sixth on the all-time VFL/AFL goalkicking table after this four-goal outing against the Power

But a late goal to Sam Powell-Pepper helped cut Sydney’s lead to six points at quarter-time.

The second quarter slowed down considerably as rain started to pour across the ground, however, it was the Power that slowly regained control on the scoreboard with three goals, including two to a dangerous Charlie Dixon.

The Swans dominated the inside 50 count for the term 17 to nine, but could not mimic their first-quarter efficiency, kicking only a single goal thanks to a classy long-range bomb from Tom Papley.

Port made a hot start to the second half, locking the ball in its front half and kicking the first two goals of the third term through Travis Boak and Miles Bergman.

Boak kicks a classy running goal to extend Port's lead Travis Boak gives his side the perfect start to the second half with this superb effort

Just when the Power looked to be on top, Luke Parker took a strong mark deep in the forward pocket and converted to keep Sydney in the contest.

But while the Swans were full of energy and run in the final term, the Power showed enough composure in the end to hold on and climb back into the top four.

PORT ADELAIDE 4.3 7.4 10.6 12.9 (81)

SYDNEY 5.3 6.6 7.9 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Dixon 2, Marshall, Rozee, Farrell, Powell-Pepper, Houston, Boak, Bergman, Marshall, Mayes, Lycett

Sydney: Franklin 4, Papley 2, Hayward 2, Gulden, Parker

BEST

Port Adelaide: Boak, Wines, Dixon, Houston, Bergman

Sydney: Franklin, Mills, Parker, Hayward, Papley

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Hartlett (hip flexor) replaced in selected side by Frederick, McKenzie (shoulder)

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes (replaced McKenzie)

Sydney: Nick Blakey (unused)

REPORTS

Port Adelaide: Nil

Sydney: Franklin (reported for dangerous front-on contact with Lienert)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval