The match review is in for Thursday night's round eight match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Port Adelaide in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Josh Rachele has been charged with umpire contact but has escaped suspension for an incident during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's Showdown.

Rachele was slapped with a fine after the Match Review Officer charged him with careless contact with an umpire.

The 21-year-old has been fined $1,875 ($1,250 with an early plea) following the Crows' 30-point win over the Power.