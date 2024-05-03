Connor Rozee will miss the clash with Geelong, while Mitch Georgiades and Lachie Jones are also in doubt after copping injuries in the Showdown

Connor Rozee during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide captain Connor Rozee has been ruled out of Friday night's round nine clash with Geelong due to a lingering hamstring issue.

Rozee was sent for scans on Friday morning after he was subbed out of Thursday night's Showdown against Adelaide with hamstring tightness.

The Power took a punt in playing their skipper after he failed to finish the previous week's game after sustaining what he described as a hamstring "nick".

Monday's scans showed a similar injury to the same part of the hamstring.

Coach Ken Hinkley admitted post-game that it was a mistake to play Rozee in the clash, which saw the Power go down by 30 points to their rivals.

Rozee said he became aware of the issue after fatigue set in during the game and he was unable to reach his normal power and speed.

Key forward Mitch Georgiades and defender Lachie Jones were also sent for scans following the Showdown.

Georgiades sustained bruising to his knee but has been cleared of any structural damage, while Jones has suffered a low-grade hamstring strain.

Mitch Georgiades is tackled by Matt Crouch during the round eight match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Getty Images

Jones will be re-assessed on Monday but the club says he is likely to miss the trip to GMHBA Stadium to face the ladder-leading Cats, given his injury history.

Georgiades will also be re-assessed early next week ahead of the weekend.