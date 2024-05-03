The teams are in for Sunday's matches in round eight

Caleb Daniel, Nick Watson and Jayden Short. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have dropped Caleb Daniel and Rory Lobb while recalling Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Tom Liberatore, Hawthorn has regained Nick Watson and Richmond welcomes back gun defender Jayden Short.

Brisbane ruck Oscar McInerney and Fremantle sharpshooter Jye Amiss return from their respective concussions.

But the big news is again at the Bulldogs, where Daniel is out of the team again after winning a late reprieve in round seven. He is joined out of the team by Lobb (omitted), along with the injured Cody Weightman and suspended Rhylee West.

Ugle-Hagan, Liberatore, Oskar Baker and debutant Charlie Clarke come into the team to face the Hawks at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

First-year forward Watson returns for the Hawks from a syndesmosis injury and he is joined by debutant Calsher Dear and midfielders Massimo D'Ambrosio and Josh Ward.

Mabior Chol (suspended) is out along with dropped pair Jai Serong and Max Ramsden, and Seamus Mitchell (managed).

The Tigers regain Short and in-form midfielder Tyler Sonsie, to replace injured duo Jacob Hopper and Jack Graham, while Docker Amiss is a straight swap for first-gamer Patrick Voss.

And in the final game of the round at the Gabba, the Lions welcome back McInerney alongside running machine Harry Sharp and debutant Bruce Reville. James Tunstill, Callum Ah Chee and Darcy Fort make way.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast has rested Bailey Humphrey and dropped Sam Day. Ethan Read and Ben Long come in for the Suns.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Richmond v Fremantle at the MCG, 1pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, T.Sonsie

Out: J.Hopper (hamstring), J.Graham (hamstring)

R7 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

FREMANTLE

In: J.Amiss

Out: P.Voss (omitted)

R7 sub: Cooper Simpson

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Ugle-Hagan, C.Clarke, T.Liberatore, O.Baker

Out: C.Weightman (elbow), R.West (suspension), R.Lobb (omitted), C.Daniel (omitted)

New: Charlie Clarke

R7 sub: Caleb Daniel

HAWTHORN

In: N.Watson, M.D'Ambrosio, J.Ward, C.Dear

Out: M.Chol (suspension), J.Serong (omitted), S.Mitchell (managed), M.Ramsden (omitted)

New: Calsher Dear

R7 sub: Max Ramsden

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: O.McInerney, H.Sharp, B.Reville

Out: J.Tunstill (omitted), C.Ah Chee (hamstring), D.Fort (omitted)

New: Bruce Reville

R7 sub: James Tunstill

GOLD COAST

In: E.Read, B.Long

Out: B.Humphrey (managed), S.Day (omitted)

R7 sub: David Swallow