GOLD Coast's clash with Richmond will be played at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night, while Launceston and Geelong both remain options for Fremantle's relocated clash with Carlton on Saturday.

The AFL has spent Tuesday investigating possible venues after all teams from Queensland and Western Australia were relocated to Victoria.

The Suns-Tigers game was originally scheduled for Metricon Stadium but instead it will be played at the Docklands venue in the same Thursday night timeslot.

COVID CHAOS: Clubs hit Melbourne, the Tassie option, financial impact Nat Edwards and Mitch Cleary with all the latest news as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the AFL season

There is less certainty around the Dockers-Blues game on Saturday, which was planned for Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday night but it will be moved due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that have been implemented across the country in recent days.

With the MCG already in use due to Melbourne's clash with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, and with Hawthorn set to meet Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, the game cannot be fixtured in central Melbourne.

If the Fremantle-Carlton game is moved to Launceston's University of Tasmania Stadium, it will be brought forward to a 1.45pm AEST (11.45am AWST) timeslot instead of the previously scheduled 7.40pm AEST (5.40pm AWST) start.

However, the AFL is still considering playing the game at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, which is already hosting the Cats-Bombers game on Friday night and the relocated Swans-Eagles clash on Sunday.