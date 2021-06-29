IT'S HARD being a cash-starved coach watching all the expensive and unattainable big guns like Tom Mitchell pump out huge scores, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any fun to be had for the battlers trying to upgrade rookies with the cash equivalent to a bag of mixed lollies.

There are a number of high-risk/high-reward options at the moment but the main two are the definition of it. While players like Scott Pendlebury and Jordan Ridley look like genuine underpriced premiums in the forward and backlines respectively, it is the 'Package' and 'DeGoat' that offer the most excitement for coaches limping to the finish line.

Both Jake Stringer and Jordan De Goey are in fine form on the back of both receiving more midfield time and everything else in their game seems to have fallen in place as a result, including their breakevens. It’s not for the faint-hearted but even if it turns pear-shaped, your end of season trip will be all the better for it.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jake Stringer (FWD, $526,000) +45,000

Brayden Maynard (DEF, $660,000) +$41,000

Nick Haynes (DEF, $556,000) +$44,000

Nick Larkey (FWD, $402,000) +$43,000

Joel Amartey (FWD/RUC, $304,000) +43,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Marc Murphy (MID, $421,000) -$49,000

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $601,000) -$47,000

Shaun Atley (DEF, $473,000) -$41,000

Ben King (FWD, $386,000) -$41,000

Ed Curnow (MID, $602,000) -$40,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) - 4

Kieren Briggs (DEF/FWD, $255,000) - 3

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $251,000) 1

Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $304,000) 3

Jai Newcombe (MID, $273,000) 5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 200

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 189

Dylan Shiel (MID, $772,000) 154

Stephen Coniglio (MID, $670,000) 154

Tim Kelly (MID, $596,000) 154

BUY

Jake Stringer

ESSENDON

FWD, $526,000

If you are after a safe and reliable pick, move on to the next player. The package has enjoyed a significant role change and is playing some of the best footy of his career as a result. He has scores of 136 and 97 in his last two games and has a BE of just 27.

Jordan De Goey

COLLINGWOOD

FWD, $512,000

If you are after a safe and reliable pick, move on to the next player. Another risky option for the cash starved who are struggling to remove the rookies from their ground. Like Stringer, the Pie has moved into the midfield and has scored 109, 79 and 106 in his last three as a result. He has a BE of 34.

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

MID/DEF, $772,000

The star Giant is on fire, which is remarkable given his interrupted start to the season. In the last five games he has scored 119 or more in four of them. He has a breakeven of 100 and given his form, will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Also consider: Marcus Bontempelli, Dayne Zorko, Scott Pendlebury.

HOLD

Clayton Oliver

MELBOURNE

MID, $775,000

The star Dee has been a massive disappointment in recent weeks, averaging just 86 on the back of his 93 this week. He has now dropped $100k for the season and is carrying a BE of 147 this week. He is too good not to return to form sometime soon.

Jake Lloyd

SYDNEY

DEF, $693,000

After scoring over 90 for ten games in a row which included eight scores in triple figures, he has dropped off the last two with 84 and a disappointing 57. He has a BE of 136 leading into this week's game against the Eagles where he should return to his high scoring ways.

Tom Stewart

GEELONG

DEF, $686,000

The star defender had a ridiculous role change in his milestone game on the weekend which had adverse effects on his team's ability to gain possession and in turn attack from the back half. Expect him to bounce back this week.

Also consider: Sam Docherty, Hugh McCluggage, Andrew Gaff.

SELL

Tom Phillips

HAWTHORN

FWD/MID, $509,000

Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse, the former Pie dishes up a season low 51. There is no longer any justification to hold, even if it means keeping a rookie on the ground for an extra week. His BE now sits at 92, a score he hasn’t managed to reach this year.

Nick Hind

ESSENDON

DEF, $607,000

One of the best picks of the season may have done his dash as teams push towards finals. After looking like a keeper in round 10 after scoring 100, 122 and 97, he now boasts a three game average of just 69. He has a BE of 121 and is projected to drop another 37k this week following his match up with the Cats.

Patrick Cripps

CARLTON

MID, $645,000

It’s awesome news for the Blues that their skipper signed on but unfortunately that didn’t help his Fantasy owners after he managed just 60 in a win against the Crows. It gives him a three game average of 72 just weeks after looking back on track.

Also consider: Tim Kelly, Caleb Serong, Michael Walters.

