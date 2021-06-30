YOU ARE a premiership contender and you have two first-round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft… what do you do?

Brisbane recruiting manager Steve Conole joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss the Lions' plans, with the flag hopefuls holding two first-round picks for this year's draft.

In a wide-ranging chat with host Cal Twomey, Conole shares how the Lions could use their early picks, the No.1 contenders for this year's pool and how it is shaping up, and the latest on father-son pick Will Ashcroft.

Plus, get the inside story of how the Lions moved up to land NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Deven Robertson and exciting forward Zac Bailey.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join the show for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…



0:40 – The difficulties of tracking this year's draft pool with the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

3:30 – How deep is the 2021 draft crop?

5:00 – Daicos, Horne or Darcy – who does Conole have at No.1?

8:10 – Which Academy players are on the radar of the Lions this season?

10:05 – How will Brisbane approach the draft with two first-round picks? Could a trade be in the works?

12:30 – The "needs" that Brisbane is keen to address this off-season.

14:20 – A deepdive into the Lions' list build and the secret to rebuilding a team.

17:25 – The night that sold the Lions recruiting team on drafting Zac Bailey in 2017.

22:00 – Behind the trade that the Lions did to land a NAB AFL Rising Star.

24:40 – An update on father-son prospect Will Ashcroft, who shapes as a No.1 pick contender in 2022.