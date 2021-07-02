Bachar Houli ahead of the round seven match between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on April 30, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has confirmed veteran half-back Bachar Houli will have surgery on his left ankle after suffering a syndesmosis injury.

The operation will mean Houli, 33, is unlikely to play again this season and there are fears his AFL career could be over.

Houli has been playing on one-year deals for the past few seasons at Punt Road and has been plagued by injuries this year.

The news comes on the back of a horror night for Richmond. The reigning premier lost to the struggling Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium and its hopes of playing finals this year are now hanging by a thread.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hardwick: 'Our players are struggling and lacking confidence' Damien Hardwick concedes his players are not executing their skills or playing anywhere near their best due to 'low confidence'

Richmond could be out of the top eight by the end of this round.

After enjoying golden era that netted three flags in four years, the Tigers have had a wretched run with injury in 2021.



Noah Balta (syndesmosis), Nathan Broad (syndesmosis), Dion Prestia (hamstring), Toby Nankervis (knee), Kane Lambert (calf/hip) are just some of the names who missed the Suns clash.

But several other flag heroes have missed chunks of the home and away season, including skipper Trent Cotchin and gun forward Tom Lynch.

Houli missed the start of 2021 after bravely playing through last year's Grand Final with a significant calf injury.

He has played in all three of Richmond's recent premierships and was a Therabody AFL All-Australian in 2019.