Brandon Ellis is tackled by Jack Viney during the round six match between Melbourne and Gold Coast in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has revealed that football will return to the Northern Territory in round 19.

Gold Coast and Melbourne will do battle at TIO Stadium in Darwin on Saturday July 24 at 7:25pm AEST / 6:55pm local.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said it was great to return footy to the NT after having to cancel two matches earlier in the season due to the ongoing pandemic.

“After disappointingly having to postpone our matches in the Territory earlier this year, it is fantastic for the community in Darwin to be able to host a game this season, one that I know the locals will be very excited to be able to attend.” Mr Auld said.

Darwin's TIO Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

“On behalf of the AFL, I thank our two clubs – the Gold Coast Suns and the Melbourne Football Club – for their continued commitment to the Northern Territory, the NT Government and our broadcast partner Channel 7 for helping make this happen.”

Information relating ticketing for the match will be released shortly. The match will be broadcast live by the Seven Network, Foxtel and Kayo.

The complete round 19 fixture will be released next week.