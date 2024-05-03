Michael Whiting takes a look at the some of the best Sydney Derby encounters from over the years

Chad Warner and Connor Idun at the SCG on May 1, 2024 ahead of the Sydney Derby. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IT'S HARD to believe there could be so many good matches between two clubs in such a short period of time, yet that's exactly what we've got with the Sydney derby.

Greater Western Sydney entered the competition in 2012 and following some beltings from its crosstown powerhouse Sydney in the early days, this has turned into arguably the best modern rivalry in the competition.

In 26 matches, Sydney has won 16, yet the Giants have won all three contests during the finals and have a knack for winning the tight ones.

Luke Parker has won the Brett Kirk Medal a staggering five times as the best player afield, while Lance Franklin and Kieren Jack won it three times apiece.

Here's a look at 10 great games between these clubs ahead of Saturday's next instalment at the SCG.

Elimination final, 2021

Greater Western Sydney 11.8 (74) d Sydney 10.13 (73)

Played in Launceston, this match had everything, and not surprisingly Toby Greene played a central role. He kicked three goals and also made contact with an umpire that would later cost him a six-week suspension. Sydney hurled everything at the Giants in the fourth quarter, kicking six consecutive behinds, but was unable to deliver the knockout punch.

Learn More 04:49

Qualifying final, 2016

Greater Western Sydney 12.19 (91) d Sydney 7.13 (55)

The first time they met in September did not disappoint. Played in front of more than 60,000 fans at Stadium Australia, the Giants were ferocious, dominating with their physicality. Steve Johnson would miss the ensuing preliminary final through suspension for his high bump on Josh Kennedy though, while young Jeremy Cameron blew a tight game open with four goals in his first finals match.

Learn More 00:00

Round one, 2014

Greater Western Sydney 15.9 (99) d Sydney 9.13 (67)

Lance Franklin's first match as a Swan had a bit of everything. After an electrical storm halted play for 25 minutes at quarter-time, the upstart Giants got to work in a big way. An even contest most of the way, they exploded to an unlikely win with six unanswered goals in the final quarter. Adam Treloar had 34 disposals and Jeremy Cameron kicked four goals in the upset victory.

Learn More 01:58

Round seven, 2023

Greater Western Sydney 17.5 (107) d Sydney 16.10 (106)

This match last season was an absolute belter. After trailing at half-time, Sydney took control with a six-goal third term to lead by 24 points early in the last. But Toby Greene had other ideas, kicking two of his four goals in the final term, including the match-winner inside the final minute, to steal victory.

Learn More 03:23

Round 21, 2023

Sydney 15.6 (96) d Greater Western Sydney 12.13 (85)

Also last season, this would prove to be a huge win for the Swans in the same week Lance Franklin announced his retirement. They kicked 11 goals without a miss during the first half, playing blistering footy from everywhere on the ground. With Hayden McLean kicking four goals and Errol Gulden winning the Brett Kirk Medal, the Swans' win would snap a seven-game winning streak for the Giants.

Learn More 08:35

Elimination final, 2018

Greater Western Sydney 10.19 (79) d Sydney 4.6 (30)

Any finals win is a big one and the Giants did this comfortably. After a tight beginning they kicked eight consecutive goals during the second and third quarters and not surprisingly it was Toby Greene (27 touches and three goals) that shone brightest on an overcast and drizzly day. Sydney kicked two of its four goals in the dying minutes, such was the Giants' dominance.

Learn More 01:22

Round five, 2021

Greater Western Sydney 9.17 (71) d Sydney 10.9 (69)

Inaccuracy almost cost the Giants, with Toby Greene (1.7) the worst offender, although his goal with three minutes remaining and then a clever stoppage goal by Josh Kelly with a minute to go proved the difference. Lance Franklin kicked five goals for the home team, but after winning their first four games to start the season, this was a surprise loss for the Swans.

Learn More 05:06

Round one, 2012

Sydney 14.16 (100) d Greater Western Sydney 5.7 (37)

The Swans spoiled the Giants' first game in League history, storming to a 63-point win. Callan Ward put his name into the history books with the first ever goal for Kevin Sheedy's team, while Chad Cornes and Israel Folau also played. It was an easy win for the Swans in what would end six months later with a premiership.

Greater Western Sydney players pose for a photo before their first AFL match when the Giants played Sydney at ANZ Stadium on March 24, 2012. Pictures: AFL Photos

Round 22, 2018

Sydney 11.14 (80) d Greater Western Sydney 8.12 (60)

The second last round of the season, this match had huge implications for finals positions. Lance Franklin would kick five goals – four came after opponent Phil Davis hobbled from the field – as the Swans overcame a 12-point three-quarter time deficit to storm home. Three weeks later the Giants would have their revenge by winning an elimination final at the SCG.

Learn More 06:20

Round 20, 2019

Greater Western Sydney 12.11 (83) d Sydney 12.9 (81)

At the time, this was the closest finish in derby history. Jacob Hopper kicked three goals – still a career-high – to go with 26 disposals, as the Giants overcame a slow start to win. Isaac Heeney kicked four for Sydney, but despite having the ball in its forward half for the final minute, the Swans just couldn't get over the line.