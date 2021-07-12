IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Something's not right in Perth
- Roos may not get wooden spoon
- Young recruit just played one of the best games of his life
- 'Accidental' defender part of Sydney's secret to success
- Are the game's too long?
In this episode ...
0:33 – Is this West Coast side finished?
3:08 – 'They’ve lost their zing'
4:19 – The window is closing
6:22 – North Melbourne’s good form continues
9:52 – Sydney’s secret weapon in defence
12:04 – Sydney’s blend of youth and experience
13:26 – Shorter quarter: yes or no?