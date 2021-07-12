Gold Coast's Hugh Greenwood in action against Fremantle in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast midfielder Hugh Greenwood has received some great news, with scans revealing he has avoided the dreaded ACL rupture in his right knee.

Greenwood will still miss the remainder of the season after confirmation he has torn his medial collateral ligament (MCL).

It could have been so much worse, though.

Greenwood left the field during the opening quarter of Sunday's one-point win against Greater Western Sydney clutching his knee after it was clattered into by teammate Sam Day in a marking contest.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Greenwood goes down clutching knee Hugh Greenwood is subbed out of the match after this awkward landing in the contest

Coach Stuart Dew said post-match the club feared Greenwood had injured his ACL, which usually requires nine to 12 months of rehabilitation.

However, scans on Monday afternoon gave a brighter outcome for the 29-year-old, who has played 31 of a possible 33 games for the Suns since crossing from Adelaide ahead of the 2020 season.

Greenwood is ranked second in the League for total tackles in 2021 with 130, just three behind St Kilda skipper Jack Steele.

He is expected to be available for the start of Gold Coast's pre-season.