GOLD Coast is fearing the worst for Hugh Greenwood after the midfielder went down with what is thought to be a torn ACL in the first term against Greater Western Sydney.

Greenwood’s suspected knee injury soured what was a brave comeback by the Suns, who stormed home to kick the final two goals of the match and claim a thrilling one-point victory over the Giants on Sunday.

The injury occurred as the onball bull waited for a long kickout to reach him, his legs taken out by stumbling teammate Sam Day. Greenwood went down and immediately clutched at his right knee and was soon helped from the field then subbed out of the match.

Greenwood goes down clutching knee Hugh Greenwood is subbed out of the match after this awkward landing in the contest

"The fears are an ACL for Hugh. That's really disappointing," Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew said.

"He's a much-loved member of the group. He's just had the birth of his second child, so the best week of his life now has a little bit of a dampener on it.

Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast The Giants and Suns clash in round 17

"It was pretty innocuous and it happens, but we feel for Hughy and it's a bit of a loss for us."

Greenwood has been a revelation for the Suns and a crucial part of their midfield since joining from Adelaide ahead of the 2020 season, averaging 18 disposals with 12 contested, six clearances and a remarkable eight tackles in 32 games for his second club.

Dew on Touk: 'He loves his footy club and I think the players feed off it' Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 17's match against GWS

But even with his inside midfield partner sidelined, Touk Miller was able to again lead the Suns onballers with another outstanding display that included 35 disposals with 16 contested, 11 clearances, 14 tackles and two goals.

"He's a leader, he's desperate, he loves his footy club and I think the players feed off it," Dew said.

"Importantly they're now starting to play alongside him, instead of waiting for Touk, and that's our growth area."

The Giants also had to activate their medical substitute after star midfielder Lachie Whitfield received a knock to the head in the second term and suffered from a migraine at half-time.

It was a dirty day for Whitfield as he struggled to get into the game and unusually went through the first term without touching the ball.

Whitfield was more involved early in the second term and ran hard from half-back to take a courageous mark inside the Giants’ forward 50, but copped a forearm to the right side of the face while doing so.

Whitfield's courageous act ends his afternoon Lachie Whitfield is subbed off after landing heavily in this contest

He got to his feet quickly but stumbled on his way back to line up for a tricky set shot that he nailed despite the blustery conditions, then went straight from the field to have the knock assessed.

But Giants’ coach Leon Cameron said Whitfield has “not necessarily” sustained a concussion from the clash.

"He's been hit in the head but he's very, very prone to migraines in his history at our footy club," Cameron said.

Cameron on Whitfield: 'Sometimes he is too brave' Watch GWS's press conference after round 17's match against Gold Coast

“He had a thumping migraine at half-time, so we've taken him out of the game. He's such a brave player, sometimes he's too brave.

"But it hasn't been assessed as a concussion yet. He's got a migraine from a knock and then we'll assess that as the days go on."