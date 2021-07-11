GOLD Coast has mastered the cold and windy Ballarat conditions to overcome Greater Western Sydney in a thrilling 10.5 (65) 9.10 (64) finish on Sunday, putting the Giants' finals aspirations back in a perilous position.

A spot in the eight was there for GWS’ taking, but it now sits 10th and faces five fellow finals aspirants in the last six rounds of the season.

Meanwhile, the Suns’ win follows their defeat of reigning premier Richmond last round and gives them momentum to finish the season on a genuine high after 2021 was looking like another wasted year.

With the game relocated to Ballarat’s Mars Stadium due to Covid restrictions in Sydney, the clubs faced cold and blustery weather which, maybe unexpectedly, Gold Coast handled better from the outset.

Atkins dribbles one home on the fly Rory Atkins kicks a great instinctive, dribbling goal after a great assist by Ben King

The Giants managed to get a run on in the third term and headed into the final break leading by 13 points, but the Suns came home with the wind at their backs and a goal from David Swallow snatched the lead in the dying minutes.

Gold Coast lost Hugh Greenwood in the first quarter to what Stuart Dew later said was a suspected ACL injury.

Lachie Whitfield was subbed out at half-time due to a head knock in the second quarter, and is in doubt to be available next week for the Giants' must-win clash against Sydney.

Greenwood’s dream week shattered

Hugh Greenwood just experienced the joy of the birth of his second child, missing the Suns’ spirited victory over Richmond to do so. But he came crashing back to Earth early in the first term against the Giants with what is feared to be a torn ACL in his right knee. The onball bull was waiting for a kickout to reach him when teammate Sam Day stumbled and took out Greenwood’s legs. Greenwood stayed on the ground clutching his knee until he was helped from the field, and was soon subbed out of the match.

Greenwood goes down clutching knee Hugh Greenwood is subbed out of the match after this awkward landing in the contest

Greene the highlight machine

When Sam Reid bombed the ball forward from inside the centre square, the Suns’ defenders set up in the goal square to simply knock it through for a behind. But Toby Greene read the play while others watched on, sneaking behind the pack then sending his two legs flying high at the bouncing football. Greene’s right boot barely made contact with the ball as it was about to cross the line, but it was enough to score the goal and stretch the Giants’ lead just before three-quarter time. It might not have been Greene’s most spectacular goal of the season, a 67m torpedo probably has it covered, but it was a crafty addition to his ever-expanding list of highlights.

Greene's karate skills results in a freaky goal Toby Greene gets a freakish mid-air goal on the line

Second chance for Swallow

With the Suns five points behind and less than three minutes remaining, David Swallow pounced on a bouncing ball inside the forward 50 and appeared set to run into an open goal to put his team in front, but a desperate lunge from Giants’ defender Isaac Cumming was enough to affect Swallow’s kick which dribbled into the goal post. However, even before the ball hit the post the umpire had blown the whistle for a push in the back. The Suns’ captain went back and kicked the goal that turned out to be the final score of the game, claiming another upset win for his team.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.4 3.4 8.10 9.10 (64)

GOLD COAST 1.1 5.3 7.3 10.5 (65)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 3, Himmelberg 2, Whitfield, Hill, Lloyd, Finlayson,

Gold Coast: Sexton 2, Day 2, Miller 2, Atkins, Burgess, Rowell, Swallow

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Hopper, Kelly, Green, Taylor, Ward, Daniels

Gold Coast: Miller, Ellis, Swallow, Burgess, Sexton, Fiorini, Ballard

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield (concussion)

Gold Coast: Greenwood (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Finlayson (replaced Whitfield)

Gold Coast: Atkins (replaced Greenwood)

Crowd: TBC at Mars Stadium