WITH only six rounds remaining, AFL Fantasy Finals are right around the corner.

From team selection, the biggest news came for Draft owners who have been holding onto Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $823,000) and Stephen Coniglio (MID, $670,000). Both players have been named after missing a combined 23 weeks. They return just in time to get some games under their belt ready for Fantasy finals.

On the flipside, injuries to Fantasy favourites Hugh Greenwood (MID, $618,000), Kyle Langford (MID/FWD, $678,000) and Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $721,000) is terrible news for their Draft and Classic owners.

Best scores so far

The Fremantle and Geelong game was played out on Thursday night and the top scorers from the opening game of round 18 were…

129 – Sam Menegola (MID, $576,000)

118 – Cameron Guthrie (MID, $756,000)

108 – Zach Tuohy (DEF/MID, $631,000)

105 – Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $686,000)

103 – Sean Darcy (RUC/FWD, $730,000)

It was a good old-fashioned thumping in Perth as Geelong won by 69 points. In Fantasy terms the result was similar as Geelong had 18 of the top 21 scorers. The biggest news from the game was the injury to Sean Darcy (RUC/FWD, $730,000) who appears in 12 per cent of teams and left the game in the third quarter.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 18.

Connor West (MID, $170,000) – Picked up in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft, West is a proven scorer and has averaged 104 in the WAFL. At 22-years of age he’s the best and only downgrade target going around.

Taylor Adams (MID, $757,000) – Since returning from injury, Adams has averaged 119 and attends nearly all of Collingwood’s centre bounces. He could average 110 from here to the end of the season.

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $673,000) – Lloyd is a bargain and down $200k on his starting price. After an eye-catching 116 last week, Lloyd is a great option.

Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $634,000) – Sounds like we are flogging a dead goat here, however he is one of the most traded in players again this week and after this week, you might miss the boat.

Most traded in

Connor West (MID, $170,000) – 7.7k

– 7.7k Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $634,000) – 5.2k

– 5.2k Lachlan Bramble (MID/FWD, $305,000) – 3.6k

– 3.6k Tim Kelly (MID, $568,000) – 3.1k

– 3.1k Jake Lloyd (DEF, $673,000) – 2.6k

Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $634,000) is now owned by 18 per cent of Fantasy coaches and climbing. After averaging 116 in his last three games, you still haven’t missed the De Goat Boat, but you’ll need to act fast because for the first time this year, he is now priced at more than what he started. Tim Kelly (MID, $568,000) is coming off scores of 106 and 97. He is so cheap at the moment and a great trade target. However, there are rumours that he left the training track early this week with a sore knee, so monitor this one closely over the weekend.

Most traded out

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $721,000) – 12.3k

– 12.3k Jai Newcombe (MID, $307,000) – 5.1k

– 5.1k Kyle Langford (MID/FWD, $678,000) – 4.4k

– 4.4k Changkuoth Jiath (DEF, $502,000) – 3.3k

– 3.3k Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $466,000) – 3.2k

Injuries to Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $721,000) and Kyle Langford (MID/FWD, $678,000) means they must be traded this week. Other coaches are offloading fattened cash cows who have certainly down their job over the season so far. Even though he has a green dot next to his name, coaches are cashing out on Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $466,000) after his 27 last weekend. He will only drop in value from here on in and therefore it is the right time to trade.

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Touk Miller v Bulldogs

Over the last six weeks, Miller has averaged a massive 132. However, the Dogs are ranked as the hardest team in the league for opposition midfielders to score against. But … in the last two weeks, this hasn’t been the case as they have given up 9x100+ in their games against Sydney and the Kangaroos.

No. 2 – Brodie Grundy v Carlton

Grundy loves playing the Blues, a team he scored 122 against in round two and 113, 149, 103 and 141 prior to that. Coming off 139 from last weekend, Grundy should continue his dominance against the inexperienced Tom De Koning.

No. 3 – Jarryd Lyons v Richmond

This guy has a ceiling and has proved that with scores of 133 and 161 in the last four weeks. Collingwood had four players score over 115 last week against the Tigers and we’re expecting Lyons to be massive tonight.

No. 4 – Aaron Hall v Essendon

Hall has already scored 122 against the Bombers in round 10. In recent weeks, the Bombers have given up plenty of points to opposition defenders along with plenty of marks. Proving this point, last week against Essendon, Adelaide defenders Kelly, Smith and Butts all combined for 30 marks.

No. 5 – Christian Petracca v Hawthorn

The Hawks have given up the most points to opposition midfielders this year and Petracca meets them in hot form scoring 153 and 136 in his last two games.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.