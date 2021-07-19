Injured Dockers talls Rory Lobb and Sean Darcy after the loss to Geelong in round 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE ruckman Lloyd Meek appears a strong chance to play his first game since round four as the Dockers manage the fitness of three key talls ahead of this weekend's clash against Sydney.

The Dockers are confident gun big man Sean Darcy will be available for the crunch game against the Swans after suffering a minor knee strain in their 69-point loss against Geelong on Thursday night.

But forward/ruck Rory Lobb is in doubt with an ankle issue that was already being managed, while goalkicker Matt Taberner is no guarantee to return from a calf injury.

Fremantle's Lloyd Meek kicks the ball during round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers were optimistic on Darcy's availability after the ruckman's night was ended early in the fourth quarter against the Cats.

"I’m pleased to report that Sean is a reasonably positive outcome," football boss Peter Bell told ABC Grandstand over the weekend.

"He’s got a minor strain of the medial and also around the medial patella femoral area.

"Overall, what that means is that it’s actually a really stable knee, which is positive, and we’re quite confident that he’ll be available against Sydney."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Darcy hobbles off as sore knee persists Emerging ruckman Sean Darcy limps off the ground after looking very bothered by a persistent knee concern

Taberner, who remains the Dockers' leading goalkicker with 27, has been targeting a return against Sydney as a "best case scenario" since suffering a high calf strain against Collingwood in round 15.

Lobb is "doubtful" to face the Swans but has not yet been ruled out after he was substituted out of the Geelong match at half time and ended the night on crutches.

"Rory’s been managing a sore ankle for a little while now," Bell said.

"He’s got some laxity in his ankle. He’s probably got a lot of wear and tear there, little loose bodies in the ankle as well."

Bell highlighted ruckman Meek among the players Fremantle wanted to give more exposure to in the final rounds after he played the first month of the season as cover for Lobb.

The 23-year-old spent time in the ruck and forward for WAFL club Peel Thunder on Sunday, finishing with 22 hit-outs and 11 possessions (10 contested).

Matt Taberner of the Dockers kicks on goal during round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Bell declared captain Nat Fyfe would be a week-to-week proposition after being hampered by his dislocated right shoulder against the Cats.

The football boss said finals would not be part of the club's thinking when deciding if he should play through the issue or undergo surgery.

A decision would be based on whether he risks further damage by playing, if he can still compete to the level he and the club are comfortable with, and his pain management.

He hoped young midfielder Luke Valente's leave of absence would be short term but conceded it was indefinite.