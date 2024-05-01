Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts

(L-R): Riley Beveridge, Luke Trainor and Cal Twomey on the set of Gettable. Picture: AFL Photos

GUN DRAFT prospect Luke Trainor is on Gettable this week.

Trainor chats about his impressive last month, where he starred in two AFL Academy matches against Coburg and Footscray's VFL sides, as well as his junior footy with both the Sandringham Dragons and Brighton Grammar.

The 194cm defender discusses comparisons with Essendon star Jordan Ridley, why he supports North Melbourne, and delves into his bloodlines that include 1000-goal champion Doug Wade.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also break down the latest news on a star Greater Western Sydney free agent, a gun Carlton defender, and some Collingwood interest in a rival star.

