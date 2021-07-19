Gold Coast's Sam Flanders celebrates a goal in R13 against Fremantle on June 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has locked away former first round draft pick Sam Flanders until the end of 2023 with a two-year contract extension.

As first reported by AFL.com.au, 19-year-old Flanders put pen to paper after making huge strides in his second season at the Suns, playing 14 games and showing a combination of ball-winning skills and defensive pressure in his role midfielder/half-forward.

Gold Coast traded up to get Flanders at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, giving Carlton picks 17 and 22 in exchange for 11 – that landed the young Victorian - and 62.

"The club has believed in me since day one and has given me the opportunity to learn and play senior football," Flanders said.

"It’s exciting what the upcoming years hold for the club.

"We all see the potential to have success with such a talented, committed group."

Sam Flanders, Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson after they were drafted by the Suns. Picture: AFL Photos

After debuting as a small forward in 2020, Flanders has spent more time through the midfield this year.

He came to the Suns in the same draft as top two picks Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson, along with this week's NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Jeremy Sharp and Jy Farrar.

All have extended beyond their initial two-year contracts.