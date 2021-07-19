Jeremy Sharp in action against the Western Bulldogs in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Sun Jeremy Sharp has been nominated for the NAB Rising Star award for his career-best performance against the Western Bulldogs in round 18.

In just his sixth career game, the 19-year-old racked up 30 disposals and took a game-high 10 marks in Gold Coast's valiant effort against the Dogs.

The Western Australian was taken by the Suns with pick No.27 in the 2019 draft and debuted in round 10, 2020 but only managed one other game that season.

Since his senior recall in round 14, 2021, Sharp has managed to string together four strong performances, averaging 21.3 disposals and 6.3 marks per game.

The dashing wingman recently re-signed with the Suns until 2023.