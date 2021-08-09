DURING the first two weeks of Fantasy finals, players have taken it up a notch with huge scores being posted for the second week running.

The weekly winner racked up an impressive 2579 as the Troops of Doom had 16 players notch up scores of 100 or more. This was a familiar sight across many league match-ups in the semi-final weekend of Fantasy, with the number of triple-figure scores versus the unlucky under-performers the difference between playing on in the league finals.

Coaches were faced with plenty of challenges on the weekend starting with Josh Kelly’s late omission and Patrick Dangerfield’s early injury on Friday night.

The biggest challenge came on Saturday night, as Patty Mills was warming up to hit the court in Tokyo to help the Boomers win their first Olympic medal, Callum Mills didn’t get through his warm up and was withdrawn just six minutes before the first bounce of the Swans v Saints game. Mills was the sixth most traded in player with 2,300 coaches bringing the in-form Swan in. Not only did coaches not have time to reverse their trade, many were locked due to trading Kelly to him.

Staying across all news during the week and throughout the weekend is becoming super-important as is having emergencies in each line and the ability to think fast and change plans where necessary.

Fantasy Pig of the week

If there’s one team that Tom Mitchell (157) is a lock as your Fantasy captain against, it’s the Pies. In his last seven games against Collingwood, the ball-magnet averages 146 points. Round 21’s 44 disposal game was another stellar effort where Mitchell was given every opportunity to collect possessions at will. He also took 10 marks, laid three tackles and kicked a goal to be the top scorer of the weekend. 7.1% of Fantasy Classic coaches named Mitchell as captain for maximum double points. Huge!

Honourable mentions

The two top Fantasy players in the game, Touk Miller (140) and Jack Steele (139) continued their epic run which has kept them priced well-above the rest of the competition. Tim Taranto (132) had been playing forward the last two weeks for poor scores. 2,900 coaches were frustrated enough to trade him only to have his highest score in seven weeks next to his name as he was back in the midfield. Jack Graham (146) and Wil Powell (138) had games that would have decided plenty of Fantasy Draft finals.

TOP SCORERS – R21

1. Tom Mitchell 157

2. Jack Graham 146

3. Touk Miller 140

4. Jack Steele 139

5. Wil Powell 138

6. Dayne Zorko 135

7. Tim Taranto 132

8. Nick Vlastuin 128

9. Aaron Hall 126

10. Brayden Fiorini 119

11. Jack Scrimshaw 119

12. Rowan Marshall 118

13. Caleb Serong 118

14. Jack Redden 118

15. Nic Newman 117

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under-$270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round 21:

5 – Lachlan Bramble (94) Hawthorn, MID/FWD

There are plenty of coaches still playing a rookie on field and if it’s Bramble, you’d be pretty happy. The pre-season supplementary selection has found a home behind the ball and has used his pace to help him collect plenty of ball. On Sunday he had 25 disposals and seven marks to take his five-game average to an impressive 80.

4 – Conor Nash (92) Hawthorn, FWD

20 disposals and five marks made it back-to-back scores of more than 90 thanks to his midfield role.

3 – Jeremy Sharp (88) Gold Coast Suns, MID

Played another fantastic game patrolling the Suns’ wing. Helped by a nine marks and three goals.

2 – Tom Highmore (87) St Kilda, DEF

A rock in defence with another game that included nine marks. Handy bench cover in the backline.

1 – Miles Bergman (84) Port Adelaide, DEF/FWD

Cemented his place in Port’s 22 and has shown he can rack it up with 23 disposals and four tackles.

LEADERBOARD: James Jordon 26, Errol Gulden 18, Jeremy Sharp 16, Tom Powell 15, Chad Warner 13, Matthew Flynn 12, Deven Robertson 11, Miles Bergman 11, Lachlan Bramble 11, Caleb Poulter 10, Nik Cox 9, Sam Flanders 9.

Rage trades

Dylan Shiel (46) – Did you hold Shiel in your Draft league through his 15 weeks on the sidelines? Understandably it’s taken a bit for him to get going, but with scores of 50, 75 and 46, hindsight says you should have hit up a free agent.

Matthew Rowell (47) – Hasn’t been able to regain the form from the handful of games in his debut season. Should be cheap next year!

Isaac Heeney (48) – You get some hope in the last two weeks (132 and 90) and then he gives you this. Some coaches have Heeney on a never again list… maybe he needs to stay there.

Josh Dunkley (58) – Like Shiel, the right thing for Draft coaches to do was hold though his injury. Unfortunately this score probably knocked a few coaches out of finals (I am one of those).

Andrew Brayshaw (64) – Many were riding high last week with a mammoth score of 156 next to his name to go with the fantastic numbers he’s been posting this year for the Dockers. The Jarrod Berry tag limited his output as he recorded just eight kicks.

Lachie Hunter (66) – His third score of 66 in six weeks. Really no good enough for someone who averaged the equivalent of 119 last season.

Shai Bolton (67) – Glass half-full, he had a good second half… glass half-empty, he scored 20 in the first half. Must-trade.

Jack Lukosius (67) – Had been great in the five weeks prior. Not great for Draft owners in a semi-final.

Clayton Oliver (67) – Ownership has increased over the last few weeks, but the attention from Mark Hutchings meant that he was unable to take a mark and boost his score as it needed to be.

Brad Crouch (72) – Averaging just 70 in his last three games, Crouch has let his owners down big time since the bye.

Reilly O’Brien (78) – Coaches have been happy playing ROB over the last few weeks rather than upgrading to Grundy/Gawn. Make that move as soon as you can.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.