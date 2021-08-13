RICHMOND'S finals chances have taken another blow, with David Astbury a late out for its do-or-die clash with Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium under Friday night lights.

The key defender has a quad injury and has been replaced in Richmond's side by Ryan Garthwaite.

Richmond's three-peat chances are on the line when the reigning premiers take on GWS, but the Giants have plenty to play for in their own right with a finals spot all but guaranteed if they win.

But they'll have to get through the Tigers first, who showed some of their trademark roar in a come-from-behind victory last week against North Melbourne.

Lose this game and the Tigers won't make finals, let alone defend their premiership title.

It's an old-fashioned eight-point game, with the Giants effectively blocking Richmond's entry into the top-eight.

The Tigers sit in 10th spot on the ladder with 36 points, while the Giants are eighth with 38 points. If the Tigers win, they'll leapfrog the Giants and enter the eight, but will need to win again next week and hope some other results fall their way in order to make finals.

GIANTS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Even if the Giants lose, their finals hopes are still alive if they beat Carlton next week.

The Giants will be boosted by some huge ins, with Josh Kelly, Jacob Hopper and Shane Mumford among six inclusions, but will be without star Toby Greene through suspension. Matt Buntine, Callum Brown and Brent Daniels will all miss through injury, while Jake Riccardi and Kieren Briggs have been omitted.

The Tigers have named an unchanged side from last week's win over the Kangaroos.

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Richmond: David Astbury (quad) replaced in selected side by Ryan Garthwaite

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Riccardi

Richmond: Jake Aarts