Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ONE OF the hardest years to pick a winner comes to an end this week and it's tight at the top of the AFL.com.au experts tipping ladder.

Long-time leader Mitch Cleary sits at the top, but with Nat Edwards one point behind and Riley Beveridge another single point away in third, anything could happen.

And there's enough difference in their choices that it could all come down to the last home and away game of 2021 - Adelaide versus North Melbourne - before we can crown a winner.

Makes 17th v 18th just a little more special, doesn't it?

See who else our experts tipped in round 23 below.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs – six points

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Essendon

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 126

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - 14 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Essendon

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 125

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs – nine points

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Essendon

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 124

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs – seven points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Essendon

North Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 122

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 13 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Essendon

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 121

DAISY PEARCE

Port Adelaide – 17 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Essendon

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 121

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 17 points

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Essendon

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 118

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - six points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Essendon

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 118

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - 16 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Essendon

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 117

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – 11 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Essendon

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 114

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - eight points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Essendon

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 114

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 16 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Essendon

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 112

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 4-8 Port Adelaide

Richmond 3-9 Hawthorn

Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast

Brisbane 12-0 West Coast

Geelong 8-4 Melbourne

Carlton 0-12 Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda 5-7 Fremantle

Essendon 12-0 Collingwood

Adelaide 6-6 North Melbourne