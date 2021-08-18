ONE OF the hardest years to pick a winner comes to an end this week and it's tight at the top of the AFL.com.au experts tipping ladder.

Long-time leader Mitch Cleary sits at the top, but with Nat Edwards one point behind and Riley Beveridge another single point away in third, anything could happen.

And there's enough difference in their choices that it could all come down to the last home and away game of 2021 - Adelaide versus North Melbourne - before we can crown a winner.

Makes 17th v 18th just a little more special, doesn't it?

See who else our experts tipped in round 23 below.

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs – six points
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 126

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - 14 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 125

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs – nine points
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 124

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs – seven points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
North Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 122

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 13 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 121

DAISY PEARCE

Port Adelaide – 17 points
Hawthorn 
Sydney 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Greater Western Sydney 
Fremantle 
Essendon 
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 121

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 17 points
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 118

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - six points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne 

Last week: 7
Total: 118

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - 16 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 117

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – 11 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 114

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - eight points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 114

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 112

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 4-8 Port Adelaide
Richmond 3-9 Hawthorn
Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast
Brisbane 12-0 West Coast
Geelong 8-4 Melbourne
Carlton 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 5-7 Fremantle
Essendon 12-0 Collingwood
Adelaide 6-6 North Melbourne

