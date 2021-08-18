ONE OF the hardest years to pick a winner comes to an end this week and it's tight at the top of the AFL.com.au experts tipping ladder.
Long-time leader Mitch Cleary sits at the top, but with Nat Edwards one point behind and Riley Beveridge another single point away in third, anything could happen.
And there's enough difference in their choices that it could all come down to the last home and away game of 2021 - Adelaide versus North Melbourne - before we can crown a winner.
Makes 17th v 18th just a little more special, doesn't it?
See who else our experts tipped in round 23 below.
MITCH CLEARY
Western Bulldogs – six points
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 126
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide - 14 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 125
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs – nine points
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 124
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs – seven points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
North Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 122
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide - 13 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 121
DAISY PEARCE
Port Adelaide – 17 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 121
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide – 17 points
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 118
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - six points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 118
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - 16 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 117
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide – 11 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 114
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - eight points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 114
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Essendon
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 112
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 4-8 Port Adelaide
Richmond 3-9 Hawthorn
Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast
Brisbane 12-0 West Coast
Geelong 8-4 Melbourne
Carlton 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 5-7 Fremantle
Essendon 12-0 Collingwood
Adelaide 6-6 North Melbourne