THE LATEST on long-kicking Cat Zach Tuohy, Demons defender Jayden Hunt, Power forward Mitch Georgiades, Swans gun Callum Mills and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into the first week of finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Hamstring Test Noah Answerth Groin TBC Eric Hipwood Knee Season Harry Sharp Ankle Season Cam Rayner Knee Season Mitch Robinson Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

The only questions remain over Andrews and Robinson, and to be honest, they're not even questions. Both were left out of last Saturday's final round against West Coast as a precaution ahead of the finals and will be right to face Melbourne at the weekend. Thursday's main training session will be their final test but should just be a formality. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hurley Hip Season Harrison Jones Foot Season Kyle Langford Hamstring Test Irving Mosquito Knee Season Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Personal TBC Zach Reid Back Season Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be hoping Langford is available after his suffered a hamstring strain against Sydney in round 20, which followed a two-week layoff for a previous hamstring issue. Jones won't play again this season after the decision was made to send him in for foot surgery. Jye Caldwell is available following his hamstring problems this season while McDonald-Tipungwuti played in a scratch match over the weekend but it is unclear whether the Bombers will select him or not for the elimination final clash with the Bulldogs. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Duncan Knee Test Cooper Stephens Ankle TBC Tom Stewart Foot Indefinite Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Zach Tuohy Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Tuohy will be pushing his case for a return after straining his hamstring in round 21. Duncan appears further back in his recovery, however the Cats still haven't ruled a line through his name. Stewart remains on crutches and a long shot for a finals appearance, but he won't give up just yet. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Brown Hamstring Test Jack Buckley Knee Season Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Jeremy Finlayson Managed TBC Matt Flynn Shoulder Season Tom Green Hamstring Test Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Indefinite Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Calf TBC Will Shaw Shoulder Season Jacob Wehr Foot Season Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Young midfielder O’Halloran was subbed out of the match against Carlton and scans confirmed he has a minor calf strain but the Giants hope he’ll only miss one week. Green has been training strongly and just needs to get through the main session this week to be considered. Draftee Wehr broke his foot in the VFL scratch match so will be sidelined for the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Jayden Hunt Ankle 1-2 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

The Demons think Hunt is an outside chance of returning for this weekend's qualifying final against the Lions, having originally been tipped to miss a month with an ankle injury. He is the club's only concern heading into September. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Orazio Fantasia Hamstring Test Kane Farrell Knee Season Mitch Georgiades Hamstring Test Hamish Hartlett Knee Test Taj Schofield Hamstring Season Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Georgiades experienced soreness in his left hamstring on Friday night but has pulled up well and could be available for the opening week of finals. His fitness will be tested this week, with Fantasia to also be put through his paces after experiencing hamstring tightness. Lachie Jones returned to training last week and will push his case after recovering from ankle surgery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Blakey Leg Season Josh Kennedy Hamstring Test Logan McDonald Cheekbone TBC Callum Mills Achilles Test Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Star midfielders Mills and Kennedy are in a race against time to be fit for the elimination final against the Giants. The Swans hope to find the right balance between rest and training to prepare Mills to play without a repeat of the discomfort he suffered against Gold Coast last week. Co-captain Kennedy has returned to light running but will need to train with the main group this week to prove his fitness. Prized draftee McDonald has been sidelined for a couple of weeks after sustaining a slight fracture in his cheekbone but is expected to return to training this week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee Season Hayden Crozier Concussion TBC Toby McLean Knee Season Ed Richards Shoulder TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Crozier and Richards have been ruled out of the selection frame for Sunday's elimination final against Essendon after their respective injury concerns from a scratch match over the weekend. Crozier received a head knock and will be out for at least the mandatory 12 days under the AFL's concussion guidelines, while Richards suffered a shoulder injury and the club was quick to say he will be unavailable for this week. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list