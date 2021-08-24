THE LATEST on long-kicking Cat Zach Tuohy, Demons defender Jayden Hunt, Power forward Mitch Georgiades, Swans gun Callum Mills and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into the first week of finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harris Andrews  Hamstring  Test
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  Season
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Mitch Robinson  Calf  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

The only questions remain over Andrews and Robinson, and to be honest, they're not even questions. Both were left out of last Saturday's final round against West Coast as a precaution ahead of the finals and will be right to face Melbourne at the weekend. Thursday's main training session will be their final test but should just be a formality. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Harrison Jones  Foot  Season
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  Test
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Season
 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti  Personal  TBC
 Zach Reid  Back  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be hoping Langford is available after his suffered a hamstring strain against Sydney in round 20, which followed a two-week layoff for a previous hamstring issue. Jones won't play again this season after the decision was made to send him in for foot surgery. Jye Caldwell is available following his hamstring problems this season while McDonald-Tipungwuti played in a scratch match over the weekend but it is unclear whether the Bombers will select him or not for the elimination final clash with the Bulldogs. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Stewart  Foot  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
 Zach Tuohy  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Tuohy will be pushing his case for a return after straining his hamstring in round 21. Duncan appears further back in his recovery, however the Cats still haven't ruled a line through his name. Stewart remains on crutches and a long shot for a finals appearance, but he won't give up just yet. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Brown  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Jeremy Finlayson  Managed  TBC
 Matt Flynn  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Green  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Indefinite
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Calf  TBC
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  Season
 Jacob Wehr  Foot  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Young midfielder O’Halloran was subbed out of the match against Carlton and scans confirmed he has a minor calf strain but the Giants hope he’ll only miss one week. Green has been training strongly and just needs to get through the main session this week to be considered. Draftee Wehr broke his foot in the VFL scratch match so will be sidelined for the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jayden Hunt  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

The Demons think Hunt is an outside chance of returning for this weekend's qualifying final against the Lions, having originally been tipped to miss a month with an ankle injury. He is the club's only concern heading into September. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Orazio Fantasia  Hamstring  Test
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Mitch Georgiades  Hamstring  Test
 Hamish Hartlett  Knee  Test
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Georgiades experienced soreness in his left hamstring on Friday night but has pulled up well and could be available for the opening week of finals. His fitness will be tested this week, with Fantasia to also be put through his paces after experiencing hamstring tightness. Lachie Jones returned to training last week and will push his case after recovering from ankle surgery.  - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Blakey  Leg  Season
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  Test
 Logan McDonald  Cheekbone  TBC
 Callum Mills  Achilles  Test
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Star midfielders Mills and Kennedy are in a race against time to be fit for the elimination final against the Giants. The Swans hope to find the right balance between rest and training to prepare Mills to play without a repeat of the discomfort he suffered against Gold Coast last week. Co-captain Kennedy has returned to light running but will need to train with the main group this week to prove his fitness. Prized draftee McDonald has been sidelined for a couple of weeks after sustaining a slight fracture in his cheekbone but is expected to return to training this week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Season
 Hayden Crozier  Concussion  TBC
 Toby McLean  Knee  Season
 Ed Richards  Shoulder  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, August 24

Early prognosis

Crozier and Richards have been ruled out of the selection frame for Sunday's elimination final against Essendon after their respective injury concerns from a scratch match over the weekend. Crozier received a head knock and will be out for at least the mandatory 12 days under the AFL's concussion guidelines, while Richards suffered a shoulder injury and the club was quick to say he will be unavailable for this week. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 