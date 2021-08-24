Charlie Dixon takes a seat with the crowd during the 2020 qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on October 1, 2020. Picture: Michael Willson

FRIDAY night is massive and you already know the headline picture: Port Adelaide v Geelong, second versus third, a prelim berth on the line, a crunch rematch from the same round last year.

But how well do you remember the dynamics of that same clash from last season’s opening round of finals? Do you remember the Cats’ chances to bury it? Do you remember Port hanging in early? The Power’s rousing gang-tackle on Danger? Their second-half surge? Charlie Dixon taking a quick seat in the crowd after jumping the fence? The noise of the whole thing?

Maybe you do. Maybe not. Either way, Matchup Catchup is here as the ultimate refresher and primer heading into Friday’s crunch clash and the rest of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals series.

And it has it all.

‘Whether you’re just after a recap for how your team fared last time against their upcoming opponent, or whether you need some pre-game ammo for the lockdown WhatsApp thread, Matchup Catchup has you covered heading into each clash this weekend.

For Port v Geelong, you could watch the highlights of that hotly contested qualifying final from last year, or catch the Mini-Match of their seesawing battle from round 13 this season.

‘MATCHUP CATCHUP’ is now streaming in AFL On Demand

For Sydney v GWS, you might want to re-live those last two minutes of their pulsating encounter in round five. Or maybe you want to catch the full replay to remind yourself of just how tense that whole affair was.

For Melbourne v Brisbane, Dees fans in particular can feast on one of the high points of their team’s season with either the highlights or the full replay of their win in round 12. Lions fans meanwhile will enjoy the 2020 encounter more.

And then there’s Western Bulldogs v Essendon. The Dogs’ faithful can relive that second-half blitz from last year or savour an epic flashback from 2000. For the red-and-black contingent, it’s all about big bags: Peter Wright just recently, and Matthew Lloyd against the Dogs all those years ago.

Matchup Catchup is your ultimate primer for each game of the 2021 AFL Finals series. Ahead of each encounter across each round of finals, Matchup Catchup is where you can find highlights, replays and mini-matches from the teams' previous meetings across the last two seasons, as well as other historical content relating to the specific matchup. So who had the edge last time out? Which stars grabbed hold of the contest? What clues can be found in those previous encounters? Matchup Catchup is where to relive it all.