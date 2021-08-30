- TOBY TROUBLE 22 charges, six bans, nearly $30K in fines

- STRAIGHT TO THE TRIBUNAL Read the MRO's statement

STEVIC'S POST-GAME EMAIL ON THE BUMP

9.30am: Umpire Matt Stevic sent an email after the match that said: "I was aware he made some minor contact with me … I considered the contact minor and didn't feel threatened at the time." He is now being called to provide evidence.

GREENE'S COMMENTS REVEALED

9.28am: We are hearing audio from Matt Stevic's umpire mic during the incident. Greene, when approaching Stevic, says: "He took a f***ing dive."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toby in trouble? Superstar Giant makes contact with ump Toby Greene makes contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the three-quarter time break

OPENING ARGUMENTS BEGIN

9.26am: We are just establishing exactly what charge Greene can be judged on this morning. Ben Ihle QC is arguing that if Greene is not found guilty of 'intentional' contact with an umpire, he cannot be found guilty of intentional contact with an umpire that is 'unreasonable or unnecessary'. The Tribunal's chairman, Ross Howie, ultimately rules against this. The jury will consider whether Greene's actions were aggressive, forceful, demonstrative or disrespectful. If they rule he is not guilty of any of these 'four adjectives', they can consider whether his actions were 'unreasonable or unnecessary'.

GREENE PLEADS NOT GUILTY

9.03am: Toby Greene is pleading 'not guilty' to the charge of making intentional contact with umpire Matt Stevic. Contact is admitted, but Greene will be arguing about the intention.

THE JURY REVEALED

9.00am: The jury for today's Toby Greene's case is made up of Shane Wakelin, Stephen Jurica and Richard Loveridge. Greene will be represented by Ben Ihle QC, while the AFL's legal counsel will be Jeff Gleeson QC. We’re about to get underway.

THE INCIDENT | THE CHARGE | WHY THE TRIBUNAL IS A MORNING SITTING

CONTROVERSIAL superstar Toby Greene is about to learn his finals fate for making contact with an umpire during a rare morning AFL Tribunal hearing.

The dual All-Australian will front the Tribunal at 9am AEST today, charged with making "intentional umpire contact" on whistleblower Matt Stevic during Saturday's thrilling elimination final win against Sydney.

>> WATCH THE INCIDENT IN THE PLAYER BELOW

AFL Tribunal cases almost always take place in the evening but the AFL has broken with convention due to GWS' travel arrangements.

The Giants will fly out of Tasmania this afternoon to Perth, where they will then prepare for Friday night's semi-final against Geelong at Optus Stadium.

It is not the first time Greene has been involved in a Tribunal saga during a finals series, with the dynamite forward missing GWS' 2019 preliminary final win over Collingwood for making contact with Brisbane star Lachie Neale's eye region.

His fate at the Tribunal will in part hinge on evidence provided by the experienced Stevic around the nature of their interaction.

AFL rules state "contact with an umpire that is aggressive, forceful, demonstrative or disrespectful will be deemed intentional and the player will be directly referred to the Tribunal".

Greene has a long Tribunal record that includes a $1950 fine eight years ago for reckless umpire contact. - AAP