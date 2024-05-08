CAN anyone catch Damian Barrett? AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent already holds a massive four-point advantage heading into round nine and will be hard to topple.
Damo has played it safe this week, with Carlton getting his nod of approval in Thursday's massive clash against Melbourne.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Brisbane's finals hopes will take another hit, according to our experts, while Cal Twomey is the only tipster to pick Essendon to beat GWS on Saturday afternoon.
Check out all the R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - seven points
Geelong
Sydney
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 54
KANE CORNES
Carlton - seven points
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 50
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - five points
Geelong
Sydney
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 50
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 24 points
Geelong
Sydney
St Kilda
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 50
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne - 10 points
Geelong
Sydney
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 50
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 10 points
Geelong
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 49
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 10 points
Geelong
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 46
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - four points
Geelong
Sydney
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 46
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - eight points
Geelong
Sydney
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 46
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 18 points
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 3
Total: 46
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 15 points
Geelong
Sydney
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 45
TOTALS
Carlton 5-6 Melbourne
Geelong 11-0 Port Adelaide
Fremantle 2-9 Sydney
Hawthorn 3-8 St Kilda
Essendon 1-10 Greater Western Sydney
Richmond 0-11 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 11-0 North Melbourne
Collingwood 11-0 West Coast
Adelaide 8-3 Brisbane