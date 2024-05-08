Our footy experts have made the call on round nine

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CAN anyone catch Damian Barrett? AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent already holds a massive four-point advantage heading into round nine and will be hard to topple.

Damo has played it safe this week, with Carlton getting his nod of approval in Thursday's massive clash against Melbourne.

Brisbane's finals hopes will take another hit, according to our experts, while Cal Twomey is the only tipster to pick Essendon to beat GWS on Saturday afternoon.

Check out all the R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - seven points

Geelong

Sydney

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 54

KANE CORNES

Carlton - seven points

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 50

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - five points

Geelong

Sydney

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 50

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 24 points

Geelong

Sydney

St Kilda

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 50

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne - 10 points

Geelong

Sydney

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 50

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 10 points

Geelong

Sydney

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 49

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 10 points

Geelong

Sydney

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 46

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - four points

Geelong

Sydney

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 46

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - eight points

Geelong

Sydney

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 46

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 18 points

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 3

Total: 46

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 15 points

Geelong

Sydney

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 45

TOTALS

Carlton 5-6 Melbourne

Geelong 11-0 Port Adelaide

Fremantle 2-9 Sydney

Hawthorn 3-8 St Kilda

Essendon 1-10 Greater Western Sydney

Richmond 0-11 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 11-0 North Melbourne

Collingwood 11-0 West Coast

Adelaide 8-3 Brisbane