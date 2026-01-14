MELBOURNE skipper Max Gawn will spend the next few weeks with the rehab group after suffering a fractured finger during training.
Gawn will wear a splint for the next three weeks but the club is confident the injury will not impact his availability for AAMI AFL Origin.
Melbourne footy boss Alan Richardson said Gawn will continue to maintain his fitness throughout his time on the sidelines.
"He'll be able to continue running and will maintain his fitness, which means his ability to play in the upcoming AFL Origin match won't be affected," Richardson said.
Fellow ruck Tom Campbell has also been sidelined after injuring his neck in an innocuous collision at training.
Campbell tore a ligament and will remain in a neck brace for the next month, with the 34-year-old to see a neurosurgeon this week to determine the best path forward.
Meanwhile, Harry Sharp suffered a hamstring injury but is expected to return to full training in the next few weeks, and veteran Jack Viney has been working through an Achilles injury.
Viney has returned to running with the aim to return to full training in the next few weeks.
"Jack's been managing that Achilles soreness and, pleasingly, has been making some really positive steps through that rehab," Richardson said.
In other injury news, young midfielder Bailey Laurie suffered a hand fracture which required surgery.
"We're hopeful he won't miss too much football," Richardson said.
"His return will be determined according to his hand functionality, but it's likely that he'll be back with the main group in the next couple weeks."
Jack Henderson has been managing a stress fracture to his sacrum throughout pre-season and is expected to return to main training at the end of February.
Premiership defender Jake Bowey will miss the start of the 2026 season after sustained a long-term foot injury in December, with the Demon beginning to work through the early stages of rehab.
Draftee Tom Matthews (meniscus), ex-Pie Brody Mihocek (toe), forward Shane McAdam (Achilles), and NGA product Andy Moniz-Wakefield (knee) all continue to progress through their respective rehab programs.
Melbourne kicks off its season against St Kilda at the MCG on March 15.