Max Gawn fractured his finger during training this week, while a number of other Demons are on the comeback from injury

Max Gawn during a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on April 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE skipper Max Gawn will spend the next few weeks with the rehab group after suffering a fractured finger during training.

Gawn will wear a splint for the next three weeks but the club is confident the injury will not impact his availability for AAMI AFL Origin.

Melbourne footy boss Alan Richardson said Gawn will continue to maintain his fitness throughout his time on the sidelines.

"He'll be able to continue running and will maintain his fitness, which means his ability to play in the upcoming AFL Origin match won't be affected," Richardson said.

Max Gawn poses during the AAMI Origin media opportunity at Whitten Oval on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow ruck Tom Campbell has also been sidelined after injuring his neck in an innocuous collision at training.

Campbell tore a ligament and will remain in a neck brace for the next month, with the 34-year-old to see a neurosurgeon this week to determine the best path forward.

Meanwhile, Harry Sharp suffered a hamstring injury but is expected to return to full training in the next few weeks, and veteran Jack Viney has been working through an Achilles injury.

Viney has returned to running with the aim to return to full training in the next few weeks.

"Jack's been managing that Achilles soreness and, pleasingly, has been making some really positive steps through that rehab," Richardson said.

Jack Viney marks the ball during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In other injury news, young midfielder Bailey Laurie suffered a hand fracture which required surgery.

"We're hopeful he won't miss too much football," Richardson said.

"His return will be determined according to his hand functionality, but it's likely that he'll be back with the main group in the next couple weeks."

Jack Henderson has been managing a stress fracture to his sacrum throughout pre-season and is expected to return to main training at the end of February.

Jack Henderson in action during the match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Premiership defender Jake Bowey will miss the start of the 2026 season after sustained a long-term foot injury in December, with the Demon beginning to work through the early stages of rehab.



Draftee Tom Matthews (meniscus), ex-Pie Brody Mihocek (toe), forward Shane McAdam (Achilles), and NGA product Andy Moniz-Wakefield (knee) all continue to progress through their respective rehab programs.

Melbourne kicks off its season against St Kilda at the MCG on March 15.