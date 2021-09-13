The Western Bulldogs' Jack Macrae in action during the preliminary final against Port Adelaide on September 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Macrae is sitting pretty atop the Gary Ayres Medal leaderboard with just one week left in the finals series.

But teammate Bailey Smith, who is enjoying a stellar finals campaign, is still a mathematical chance to snatch victory away from Macrae.

Smith, who polled nine votes for his four-goal performance against Port Adelaide, sits in second spot on the leaderboard with 17 votes, while Macrae is eight votes ahead on 25 votes.

Max Gawn polled a perfect 10 votes for his extraordinary performance against Geelong on Friday night.

Check out all the week two votes and the leaderboard below.

For every final, the AFL coaches vote for the best players from their game. The coaches vote for five players, giving them a mark from 1-5. The maximum a player can score is 10 (with five votes from both coaches).

Melbourne v Geelong

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

6 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Christian Salem (MELB)

4 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

3 Jack Viney (MELB)

1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

9 Bailey Smith (WB)

9 Jack Macrae (WB)

5 Mitch Hannan (WB)

3 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

2 Aaron Naughton (WB)

1 Adam Treloar (WB)

1 Josh Schache (WB)

Leaderboard

25 Jack Macrae WB

17 Bailey Smith WB

14 Clayton Oliver MELB

13 Christian Petracca MELB

11 Max Gawn MELB

10 Marcus Bontempelli WB

10 Tom Hawkins GEEL

10 Isaac Heeney SYD

9 Travis Boak PORT

8 Tom Liberatore WB

8 Zach Tuohy GEEL

7 Ollie Wines PORT

6 Aliir Aliir PORT

6 Josh Kelly GWS

6 Luke Parker SYD

6 Christian Salem MELB

5 Charlie Cameron BL

5 Mitch Hannan WB

5 Jack Henry GEEL

5 Hugh McCluggage BL

5 Cody Weightman WB