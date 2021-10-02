South Australia is taking on the Allies in the NAB AFL U19 Champs on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Media

SOUTH Australia will be taking on the Allies in the latest NAB AFL U19 Championships clash on Sunday from 9.20am ACDT/9.50am AEDT.

The game will be played at Adelaide Oval and you can watch a LIVE stream of all the action in the player below.

Some of the brightest prospects in the country will be playing and out to impress AFL scouts ahead of this year's NAB AFL Draft on November 24.

South Australia returns to its home deck after two defeats to Western Australia, the most recent on Grand Final day in a thrilling NAB AFL Challenge match.

In that game, South Australia went down by just five points after losing the highly rated Arlo Draper - who shapes as a first-round draft pick - to a shoulder injury.

Blayne O'Loughlin, the nephew of Sydney great Michael, was South Australia's best and the leading ball-winner for his team with 22 disposals.