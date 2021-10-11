COLLINGWOOD ruckman Max Lynch has formalised his request to join Hawthorn and could be the player who sparks the ruck merry-go-round into action.

Collingwood football manager Graham Wright told Sportsday on Monday night that Lynch's management had made the club aware of his wish to join the Hawks in the final two days of the Trade Period.

The 23-year-old is searching for a club that will give him the best chance of playing as a No.1 ruckman, with the Magpies understanding of his ambitions despite wanting to retain him.

The 200cm Lynch has played three games since being drafted in 2017, with the ruck dominance of teammate Brodie Grundy limiting his opportunities at senior level.

Collingwood and Hawthorn have been in discussions, but Wright said the Hawks were yet to present a compelling offer.

If Lynch can get to Hawthorn, it is expected to pave the way for Jon Ceglar to make his way to Geelong. The Cats would then be in a better position to release Darcy Fort to Brisbane.

The future of uncontracted Collingwood big man Mason Cox is "up in the air", but Lynch's expected departure would improve his chances of a new deal with the Magpies.