THE NO.1s (L-R): Nick Riewoldt and Malcolm Blight in 2000, Terry Wallace and Brett Deledio in 2004, Josh Fraser in 1999. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will use pick No.1 for the very first time next month, leaving just Adelaide and Port Adelaide as the only remaining clubs to have never taken a player with the first selection in the history of the NAB AFL Draft.

The Kangaroos are almost certain to take Jason Horne-Francis with the opening pick of the November 24 draft, which will be the club's earliest selection since claiming Daniel Wells with pick No.2 in 2002.

It will also leave both South Australian teams as the only clubs to have never used a pick No.1, although the Crows held the first selection last season only to have their bid on Jamarra Ugle-Hagan matched by the Western Bulldogs.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates with his family after being taken at No.1 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Adelaide ultimately used pick No.2 on Riley Thilthorpe, which was the only time it has ever drafted inside the first five selections. The highest Port Adelaide has ever drafted was pick No.4, which it used to select Hamish Hartlett in 2008.

Carlton has used the most No.1 picks in the AFL era, dating back to 1990, taking five players with the first selection. That included a run of three straight No.1 picks between 2005 and 2007, where it drafted Marc Murphy, Bryce Gibbs and Matthew Kreuzer.

Brisbane, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne and St Kilda are next on the list, having each recruited three players with the No.1 pick. Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong, Hawthorn, Richmond and Sydney have only used the No.1 pick once each.

Denis Pagan and Bryce Gibbs at Marvel Stadium after the 2006 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

PICK 1: EVERY SELECTION SINCE 1990

Adelaide: Nil

Brisbane: John Hutton (1991), Des Headland (1998), Cam Rayner (2017)

Carlton: Marc Murphy (2005), Bryce Gibbs (2006), Matthew Kreuzer (2007), Jacob Weitering (2015), Sam Walsh (2018)

Collingwood: Josh Fraser (1999)

Essendon: Andrew McGrath (2016)

Fremantle: Jeff White (1994), Clive Waterhouse (1995)

Geelong: Stephen Hooper (1990)

Gold Coast: David Swallow (2010), Matt Rowell (2019)

GWS Giants: Jon Patton (2011), Lachie Whitfield (2012), Tom Boyd (2013)

Hawthorn: Luke Hodge (2001)

Melbourne: Travis Johnstone (1997), Jack Watts (2008), Tom Scully (2009)

North Melbourne: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

Richmond: Brett Deledio (2004)

St Kilda: Nick Riewoldt (2000), Brendon Goddard (2002), Paddy McCartin (2014)

Sydney: Darren Gaspar (1993)

West Coast: Drew Banfield (1992), Michael Gardiner (1996)

Western Bulldogs: Adam Cooney (2003), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (2020)