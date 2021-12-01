THE AFL this week wrote to all clubs to advise of the arrangements for the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) and the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft (MSRD).

Clubs have been advised the SSP will take place from Monday January 10 to Wednesday March 9, 2022 while the Mid-Season Rookie Draft is currently scheduled for Wednesday June 1, 2022.

Player eligibility for the SSP and MSRD

A player is eligible for the SSP or MSRD under either of the following:

A Player must have nominated for the most recent National Draft.

Note: A Player who nominated for, and was not selected during the Draft and who has committed for a further year as a 19-year-old Northern or NGA Academy Player is eligible for selection by their club during the SSP, however is available to all clubs should they nominate for the MSRD.

Players must have previously been on the list of a Club (not required to nominate for the most recent Draft) refers to the following situations:

A Delisted Player

Note: A Player delisted by a club cannot be reselected in the SSP or MSRD by the same Club in the period immediately following their delisting unless they nominated for the most recent Draft

A Retired Player and/or a Player who has delisted themselves and has not been on an AFL list for one year or more.

AFL club eligibility for the SSP and MSRD

A club is eligible to select a Rookie Player during the SSP or MSRD as follows:

If a club has a rookie list spot available

If a player suffers a year-ending injury or retires, the player can be placed on the Inactive List and be replaced by an SSP or Mid-Season Draft Rookie Player.

Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period

Compensation Model for the SSP:

If a Player is contracted to a State League Club and is listed via the SSP, the State League Club will be eligible for $10,000 in compensation from the AFL Club, noting the following exceptions:

A player that signs a State League contract after signing a Consent Form and commencing training

A player in their 18th year / first year of draft eligibility.

Any compensation paid to a State League Club will not be counted in the respective Club’s Soft Cap.

Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Compensation Model for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft:

If a player is contracted to a State League Club and is listed via the MSRD, the State League Club will be eligible for $10,000 in compensation from the AFL Club, payable before the Player is listed and commences training.

Any compensation paid to a State League Club will not be counted in the respective Club’s Soft Cap.

State League Participation:

Players who are selected in the MSRD that stay in their original State are subject to the following:

They will not be permitted to play against their original Club unless otherwise agreed by all parties.

The player has the right to return to their original Club to participate in finals if their service is no longer required at their AFL Club.

Following recent consideration, the AFL determined it would proceed with the current model in place for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.