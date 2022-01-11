NORTH Melbourne midfielder Jed Anderson is yet to have his second COVID-19 vaccination and has not returned from Darwin for pre-season training.

The virus surge continues to hit the AFLW, with St Kilda coach Nick Dal Santo and Western Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn sidelined for next weekend's second round.

Now North have confirmed that Anderson had a poor reaction to his first jab and has not received the second.

Under league rules, AFL players in Victoria must be double vaccinated to take part in pre-season training.

North Melbourne's Jed Anderson celebrates after kicking a goal during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We will continue to work with Jed on next steps, but in the short term he will remain in Darwin, where he will complete his training program.

Our club fully supports the AFL's vaccination policy and in the interests of community health and safety, we urge everyone to receive their full course of vaccinations and booster shots."