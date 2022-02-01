IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

- This out-of-contract coach is 'a fascinating storyline'

- St Kilda doesn't have any 'genuine All-Austalian contenders' aside from Jack Steele

- Brett Ratten is bullish about getting some games out of Dan Hannebery

- 'They need Jack Billings to finally fulfill his potential'

- Nathan Freeman v James Tistas - 'It's a pretty tight battle' for this list spot

- Sonja Hood is a 'very smart person, very North Melbourne person'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Brett Ratten comes out of contract

2:19 – The Saints' list is a concern

4:19 – Can Dan Hannebery string consistent matches together?

5:31 – The Saints' plan for Jack Billings in 2022

7:50 – St Kilda like the look of local 'legend' Jack Hayes

8:46 – The neck-and-neck race for a spot on Gold Coast's list

10:17 – Dr Sonja Hood takes the reins at North Melbourne

12:56 – Chad Wingard and Tayla Harris front a government hearing

14:28 – Chad Wingard discusses online abuse in 2021