IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.
- This out-of-contract coach is 'a fascinating storyline'
- St Kilda doesn't have any 'genuine All-Austalian contenders' aside from Jack Steele
- Brett Ratten is bullish about getting some games out of Dan Hannebery
- 'They need Jack Billings to finally fulfill his potential'
- Nathan Freeman v James Tistas - 'It's a pretty tight battle' for this list spot
- Sonja Hood is a 'very smart person, very North Melbourne person'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Brett Ratten comes out of contract
2:19 – The Saints' list is a concern
4:19 – Can Dan Hannebery string consistent matches together?
5:31 – The Saints' plan for Jack Billings in 2022
7:50 – St Kilda like the look of local 'legend' Jack Hayes
8:46 – The neck-and-neck race for a spot on Gold Coast's list
10:17 – Dr Sonja Hood takes the reins at North Melbourne
12:56 – Chad Wingard and Tayla Harris front a government hearing
14:28 – Chad Wingard discusses online abuse in 2021