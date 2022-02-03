PORT Adelaide is hopeful Charlie Dixon will be fit for round one despite the star forward undergoing ankle surgery this week.

Dixon tore ligaments in his left ankle after landing awkwardly during a marking contest at training in January.

The 31-year-old was initially expected to avoid surgery after making good progress, but went under the knife this week to tighten the ligaments.

Charlie Dixon during a pre-season training session on December 17, 2021. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

With the current ban on elective surgery in South Australia, Dixon travelled interstate to have the procedure.

The club says the surgery went well and Dixon will be in contention to face Brisbane in round one of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season.