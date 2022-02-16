North Melbourne's Jack Ziebell leads his team out against Richmond in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Ziebell will captain North Melbourne for a sixth consecutive season in 2022.

Ziebell is set to reach his 250-game milestone this year as he embarks on his 14th season for the Roos. He will once again be supported by vice-captains Jy Simpkin and Luke McDonald.

Existing leadership group members Kayne Turner and Ben Cunnington will be joined by Nick Larkey and Aidan Corr, who have been added to the leadership group for the 2022 season, after being voted into the position by their teammates and members of the club’s football department.

Robbie Tarrant is the sole departure from last year's leadership group after his move to Richmond in the off-season.

Larkey, 23, will take on the added responsibility after a career-best year in 2021 when he kicked 42 goals to finish 12th in the Coleman Medal race.

Corr, 27, arrived at Arden Street ahead of the 2021 season, however injury limited him to two appearances in his debut campaign for the club.

After playing the first two games of the season, Corr utilised his time on the sidelines to gain experience in other areas of the club, including turning his hand to recruiting and coaching in different parts of the season.

Corr crossed to North Melbourne after 98 games with Greater Western Sydney, including the 2019 AFL Grand Final.

Aidan Corr at North Melbourne training on December 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We congratulate Jack Ziebell on continuing his captaincy," North Melbourne’s general manager of football performance Daniel McPherson said.

"Jack leads by example and is highly respected by his teammates and coaches. He personifies the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

"As we embark on the 2022 season, we look forward to this newly formed leadership group getting in behind Jack to drive the standards and behaviours of the playing group with the aim of making our club get better every day."