West Coast's Hugh Dixon congratulates Patrick Naish after his goal against Fremantle in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast will discuss on Monday the option of moving one of its long-term injured players to the inactive list as a way to open the door to sign two more players before Wednesday's Supplemental Selection Period deadline.

Rookie hopefuls Tom Joyce and Patrick Naish both impressed in list auditions against Fremantle on Sunday, giving the Eagles inside grunt and outside run respectively in an injury-hit midfield.

The club has one list spot remaining after signing tall forward Hugh Dixon, but it has time to create a second by adding either Jack Darling or a player with a long-term injury to its inactive list.

West Coast's Tom Joyce in action against Fremantle during the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

"That's the discussion we've got to have tomorrow," coach Adam Simpson said after his team's much-improved performance in Sunday's 13-point loss to the Dockers.

"Out of respect for everyone who's working through their injuries, we just need to work through what our list looks like in the short-term, mid-term and long-term.

"It's all been a little bit rushed. We lost five players last week and three of them to significant injuries, like four to six-month injuries.

"So we've been caught on the hop a little bit and we just need to take a deep breath in the next 24 hours and the decision needs to be made in the next few days."

Joyce started Sunday's clash in the midfield and was prominent at the coalface with 18 disposals, showing an ability to stand up in the tackle and make good decisions.

Naish, who arrived late last week after a training stint with St Kilda, was unveiled at the start of the second half and finished with 14 disposals and a long-range goal playing on a wing.

Naish impacts late with brilliant running goal Patrick Naish staked his claim to be picked up by the Eagles before next week's deadline with this exceptional finish

"Both of them have come in and done a really good job," Simpson said.

"I thought he (Joyce) held up his own and battling against some quality, A-grade midfielders he didn't look out of place.

"Then Naish … on Tuesday he was at St Kilda and today he was kicking a goal with the boys in the last minute of the game.

"He's come in with a really good attitude, he brings a different look for us on the wing as well."

Simpson was pleased with the performance of star midfielder Tim Kelly, who pushed forward frequently and finished with 32 disposals and a goal.

While they emerged unscathed, the Eagles left versatile forward Jake Waterman out because of a tight calf that won't sideline him in round one.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson speaks after the AAMI Community Series clash with the Dockers

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir was not concerned about a heavy knock to the chest suffered by important forward/ruck Rory Lobb, who left the game at the end of the second quarter following a collision with Sean Darcy.

Defender Nathan Wilson will require scans after hurting his right shoulder in an awkward contest with West Coast defender Alex Witherden.

The coach said the competitive clash against West Coast was "exactly what we needed" going into round one after last week's lopsided practice match, which generated hype about the Dockers' prospects this season.

Fremantle's Rory Lobb recovers after a collision with teammate Sean Darcy in a marking contest against West Coast in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

"I thought we had some players who were really strong in the contest and were up for the fight and then there were a few who thought it was going to be as easy as last week," Longmuir said.

"We knew and we prepared really strongly for West Coast to bring what they brought today, so it's something we need to keep working at.

"I thought some of the talk after last week's game … people were getting ahead of themselves. Hopefully our players didn't get ahead of themselves because it was a pre-season game.

"I said to the players after the game that we've got a lot of work to do, and in some sense, I'd rather that contest tonight than us winning easily. It'll set us up well for round one."