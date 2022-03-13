Changkuoth Jiath gets his handball away during a Hawthorn clash with Fremantle in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN youngster Changkuoth Jiath is pressing his case to play in the side's pivotal season-opener against North Melbourne on Sunday, with the club also set to welcome back star duo Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara.

Jiath completed a full VFL practice match for Box Hill in its 41-point loss to Frankston on Friday night, marking another important step in his recovery from a PCL injury to his knee that he sustained last July.

It's likely to put the exciting defender in the frame to make his comeback against the Kangaroos at the MCG, where he is set to be joined by the experience of returning duo Mitchell and O'Meara.

Mitchell has battled groin soreness recently, while O'Meara has been dealing with a knee complaint, forcing both to miss the side's AAMI Community Series defeat to Richmond in Devonport earlier this month.

But both have been cleared to play in round one, while Chad Wingard will also feature having made his return from an ankle injury with 15 disposals and a goal in the pre-season clash against the Tigers.

Wingard weaves usual magic with this sharp bender Hawthorn's Chad Wingard makes it look easy as he slots a timely goal

Hawthorn will make a call later this week as to whether youngster Ned Reeves or new recruit Max Lynch partners captain Ben McEvoy in the ruck, with the Hawks also pondering whether it bloods any first-year draftees for their AFL debuts.

First-round selection Josh Ward looks a certainty to play against North Melbourne, having racked up with 29 disposals and six clearances in the tune-up match against Richmond, while Connor Macdonald is also considered to be in the selection mix.

However, the Hawks are set to be without another impressive youngster in Will Day throughout the early stages of the season as the exciting running defender continues to battle an ankle injury.

Speaking exclusively to AFL.com.au earlier this month, new Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said the club didn't have a "solid answer" as to when Day would eventually make his return to the field.