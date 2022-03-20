WESTERN Bulldogs vice-captain Jack Macrae is set to finish his career as a one-club player after signing a five-year contract extension, keeping the midfielder at the Kennel until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The long-term deal was first flagged by AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey in Inside Trading last week.



The 27-year-old has become one of the most prominent midfielders in the game, claiming his third straight Therabody AFL All-Australian jacket and the Gary Ayres Medal in 2021.

Drafted to the club at pick six in 2012, Macrae has already carved out a decorated career, playing 185 games for the Western Bulldogs, including a premiership in 2016.



The ball-magnet created history last season, setting the record for the most games with 30-plus disposals, breaking the AFL/VFL record of 15 matches in a single campaign, further solidifying Macrae's consistency on field.



