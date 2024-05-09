St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena at RSEA Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has appointed former North Melbourne club boss Carl Dilena as the new chief executive officer after completing its process this week.



The 57-year-old spent 12 years as a board member at the Kangaroos, as well as seven years as managing director and CEO at Arden Street from 2013 to 2019.



Dilena joined St Kilda in October 2022 as chief operating officer amid a period of change at Moorabbin, following the departure of Brett Ratten and around a raft of figures in the football department, including the appointment of Ross Lyon.

After Simon Lethlean departed St Kilda in January, Dilena was promoted to the CEO position on an interim basis while club president Andrew Bassat and the board conducted a process.



"We knew from the outset that Carl would be a very strong candidate, and this was only reaffirmed further through hearing his submissions and thoughts on the future of the club," Bassat said.



"Carl is a highly credentialed and respected member of our club, and we could not be more confident with him stepping into the role permanently."



The South Australian played 33 games for Fitzroy and North Melbourne between 1989 and 1992 after being recruited from Sturt in the SANFL.



Dilena then pursued a career in finance as a senior partner at KPMG, before returning to club land when he joined the Kangaroos' board in 2008.

Carl Dilena and Brad Scott address the media during a North Melbourne media conference at Aegis Park in Melbourne, 21st February, 2013. Picture: AFL Media

Under Dilena's leadership at North Melbourne, the club eliminated almost all of its debt, while growing financially to improve the training and administration base, as well as increasing football department spending and ensuring the club could pay 100 per cent of the TPP.



Dilena said he is invigorated by the challenges of leading a club as CEO and aims to play his part in St Kilda’s pursuit of an elusive second premiership.

"I've had the privilege of working at St Kilda for a year and a half now and have done my best to immerse myself in the club culture and history," Dilena said.

"St Kilda is a proud foundation club, with clear goals and a very loyal and deserving supporter base.

"I look forward to playing my role in helping the club take strides towards achieving its goals and rewarding the passion and investment of our members and fans."