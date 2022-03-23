AS COMMUNITY footy gets back on its feet after two years of interruptions, help give your local club a leg-up by fundraising with the return of the Toyota Good For Footy Raffle for 2022.

In 2021, 648 clubs took part in the raffle and raised more than $1,000,000 - including three clubs that raised more than $20,000 each.

Tickets are only $5 in 2022, with more than $250,000 in prizes to be won - including three brand new Toyota vehicles, appearances by AFL players and signed Sherrin footballs.

The best part? Fundraising is free and easy! 100 per cent of the raffle proceeds go to the clubs. It costs nothing for your club to get involved, and a range of promotional material is available to help boost your ticket sales.

The 2022 Toyota Good For Footy Raffle began on March 23 and will run until September 5 this year, with all winners announced on September 9.

Clubs have used funds from the Toyota GFF Raffle to buy new equipment and guernseys, hire coaching staff and even upgrade their facilities and grounds.

For more information on the Toyota Good For Footy Raffle and to get your club involved, go to https://toyotagoodforfooty.raffletix.com.au/.