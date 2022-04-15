Patrick Cripps in action during the Carlton-Hawthorn clash in round three on April 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON is confident skipper Patrick Cripps will only miss one match after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's loss to Gold Coast.

Scans cleared Cripps of major damage during the week and he was on light duties on Friday morning when the Blues trained ahead of Sunday's clash with Port Adelaide.

"The assessment we've had, which is pretty thorough, is that he'll be right to go next week," Voss said.

"Early on, we were hopeful that it was going to be so minor that we might be able to get him up for this week.

"He overstretched for a ball and got a bit tight in that area.

"But certainly no major damage was there, so that gives him a chance for next week at least."

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps sits on the bench after being subbed out against Gold Coast in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In more good news for the Blues, ruckman Marc Pittonet will return to the lineup to take on Power debutant Sam Hayes, who will replace Scott Lycett in Port's 22.

Voss said Pittonet would be a valuable inclusion, given his solid start to the season.

"We missed him around the ball," Voss said of last Sunday.

"Certainly Pitto has provided us with a lot of drive around the middle of the ground."

Marc Pittonet in action against Hawthorn in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Voss was not keen to discuss his old boss Ken Hinkley, who is under massive pressure because of Port's poor start to the season.

Voss left his role at assistant coach to take over at Carlton.

Asked if he had contact this week with the Port senior coach, Voss replied: "as competitors, what do you reckon? No.

"I have a great relationship with a lot of people at Port and I have a lot of friends there.

"But we're also a performance industry and we have jobs to do.

"He has a job this week to get his team playing the way he wants, I have a job for this team to make sure we can correct a few things from last week and really play at our best.

"We're going to expect their best and their best is very impressive."