IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The fallout from Bombers' ugly loss to Fremantle
- The trade that just 'hasn't worked' for Essendon
- Mature Dockers playing above their years
- Star Blue becoming one of the most must-watch players in the comp
In this episode ...
0:00 – The Bombers in a world of hurt
2:30 – Essendon’s talented midfield is not firing
4:25 – Why Damo is a believer in Fremantle
6:15 – The maturity of the young Dockers in Fyfe’s absence
9:35 – Michael Voss leads the Blues to 4-1
12:04 – Curnow and McKay are dominating
14:11 – Port Adelaide slump to 0-5
15:55 – One old Crow goes down, the other one stars
19:20 – Looking ahead to Hawthorn v Geelong