Essendon players leave the field after the loss to Fremantle in round five on April 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The fallout from Bombers' ugly loss to Fremantle

- The trade that just 'hasn't worked' for Essendon

- Mature Dockers playing above their years

- Star Blue becoming one of the most must-watch players in the comp

In this episode ...

0:00 – The Bombers in a world of hurt

2:30 – Essendon’s talented midfield is not firing

4:25 – Why Damo is a believer in Fremantle

6:15 – The maturity of the young Dockers in Fyfe’s absence

9:35 – Michael Voss leads the Blues to 4-1

12:04 – Curnow and McKay are dominating

14:11 – Port Adelaide slump to 0-5

15:55 – One old Crow goes down, the other one stars

19:20 – Looking ahead to Hawthorn v Geelong