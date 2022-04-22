MATURE-AGE recruit Jack Hayes has suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament tear in the opening quarter of Friday night's game at Manuka Oval.

The 26-year-old was substituted out of the game against Greater Western Sydney at quarter-time after an innocuous incident in a marking contest with Nick Haynes.

Hayes tried to play on but knew something wasn’t right and left the ground within 30 seconds, before undergoing a test with St Kilda's doctors at the first break.

ACL fears for Hayes in cruel Saints blow Big concerns for St Kilda's Jack Hayes after the utility limps off the field with an injured knee

The South Australian has been one of the best stories of the season so far, grabbing his opportunity in the early stages of the season after being overlooked by recruiters for a long time, despite dominating for Woodville West-Torrens in the SANFL for the past few seasons.

St Kilda signed Hayes at the start of March ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline, after inviting the key forward-ruckman to trial for the vacant spot in December.

Jack Hayes will take no further part in tonight's game due to a suspected ACL.



Medical sub Jarrod Lienert comes in as his replacement.#AFLGiantsSaints #TogetherWeRise — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) April 22, 2022

Hayes kicked three goals from 18 disposals and 10 marks in a remarkable debut against Collingwood in round one that left many recruiters scratching their heads.

Despite being recruited to provide depth in the event a ruckman or key forward went down, Hayes forced his way into St Kilda's 22 much sooner than first thought, playing five of the first six games.

Pair of Jacks paying off for Saints St Kilda gets off to a brilliant start with Jack Higgins and Jack Hayes finding some early goals

Now one of the great stories of the first part of the season is facing the rest of 2022 on the sidelines in a devastating blow.

St Kilda could now have two players on the sidelines with ACL tears, with Nick Coffield undergoing a knee reconstruction in February.