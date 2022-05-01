Joe Daniher sits on the bench after being subbed out of Brisbane's win over Sydney in round seven, 2022. Picture: Fox Footy

CHRIS Fagan is hopeful Joe Daniher's shoulder injury isn't too bad but says he'll have no idea until the Lions return to Brisbane and get the key forward tested.

Daniher left the SCG late in the first half of Sunday night's 24-point win over Sydney nursing his left shoulder and did not return.

The setback comes just two weeks before fellow tall forward Eric Hipwood is due to return from a ruptured ACL.

Fagan said Brisbane did not want to take any risks with Daniher.

"To be honest I haven't spoken to the medical people, so I'd just be making it up if I gave you an answer," Fagan told reporters following the match.

"We'll find all that stuff out tomorrow (Monday) once we get back to Brisbane.

"Hopefully it's not too bad. We'll have to wait and see."

Missing Daniher for half the match didn't seem to affect the Lions who still had 10 goalkickers on a night in which Lance Franklin turned back the clock to kick four of his six goals in a sizzling 10-minute burst to open the third quarter.

Fagan was full of praise for Cam Rayner, who played as a permanent forward to replace Daniher, and Charlie Cameron, who kicked three goals apiece.

Cameron's all came after the main break, the final goal following a scything rundown tackle inside the forward 50 to earn a free kick.

"One of the good things about Charlie this year, sometimes in the past if he's having a quiet game, it ends up a quiet game.

"For the past two weeks, the second half against Gold Coast (where he kicked four goals) was outstanding, and tonight, outstanding again.

"I think Charlie is starting to understand that just because you start poorly doesn't mean it's going to stay that way all night."

Fagan was proud of the Lions' first win at the Swans' home since 2009, saying their maturity to deal with the home team's Franklin-inspired comeback was a real sign of growth.

It was the same maturity Sydney coach John Longmire said he hoped his team would learn over time.

"We're still striving to be a good team, a consistent team," Longmire said.

"We look at what they do tonight, and we'll learn a fair bit about it.

"They're a mature team. They've got a really good demographic as far as blokes that have played finals footy.

"They're hard and big and strong and hungry.

"We were able to match them at times, but they were able to do it for longer. That's what the good teams do to their credit. They were very good."

Small defender Harry Cunningham left the field with what Longmire described as a hip flexor injury, which he said would be assessed during the week.