MELBOURNE has secured another significant boost, locking away the club's premiership coach Simon Goodwin to a fresh two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Goodwin, who was at the helm of the Demons as they broke their long-standing flag drought last season, agreed terms to a new deal this week that will take him through until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.

"We are in a really exciting window for our football club and Simon is absolutely the man we want leading our team," the club's CEO Gary Pert said.

"Simon is a passionate leader and educator, who lives and breathes the club’s values.

"He has had a remarkable impact on the club since arriving in 2014. He has developed strong and meaningful relationships with players, coaches, and staff, and has instilled a fantastic culture within our football program. A culture which was pivotal in us achieving the ultimate success in 2021.

"We are excited to see what Simon and his team can achieve in the years to come."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard MOMENTUM: How Demons smashed a 57-year flag drought Max Gawn, Simon Goodwin and more reflect on Melbourne's journey from perennial cellar-dwellers to AFL premiers

Goodwin is into his sixth season in charge of Melbourne, with the reigning premier making a near-flawless 7-0 start to the campaign as it looks to defend its title as the competition's benchmark.

The 46-year-old, who was previously a two-time premiership player during a 275-game career with Adelaide, began his coaching stint as an assistant with Essendon ahead of the side's 2011 campaign.

He then joined Melbourne ahead of the 2015 season as part of a succession plan with premiership coach Paul Roos, signing a five-year deal that would see him spend two seasons as an assistant before taking the reins as head coach in 2017.

Goodwin, who was last season voted as the AFL Coaches' Association's Coach of the Year, has a 63-1-47 record in charge of the Demons.